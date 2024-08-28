‘Sunny' Finale: 5 major moments to expect from Apple TV+ show

As Suzie Sakamoto inches closer to discovery the entire truth, 'Sunny’ Episode 10 will deliver some most-awaited moments of the show

Contains spoilers for 'Sunny'

KYOTO, JAPAN: 'Sunny' is ready to deliver the highly anticipated moments in Episode 10, bringing the show's mystery to a satisfying close and offering a fulfilling conclusion to the characters's personal arcs. Starring Rashida Jones in lead, the show premiered on July 10, introducing us to the life of grief stricken Suzie Sakamoto who embarks on a journey to discover truth about her husband and son's disappearance and alleged death.

Suzie is accompanied by an advanced homebot called Sunny which was designed by her husband, Masa Sakamoto (Hidetoshi Nishijima). While 'Sunny' Episode 9 addressed several lingering questions about Masa's work at Imatech, the mystery around a murder and the role of Yakuza, there's a lot yet to be answered in the finale. Here are five major moments that we eagerly await to see in 'Sunny' Episode 10:

1. Suzie Sakamoto's confrontation with Yakuza

Judy Ongg and Rashida Jones in 'Sunny' (@appletv+)

Suzie Sakamoto had a near death experience when a Yakuza member held her at gunpoint in the final moments of 'Sunny' Episode 8. Though Sunny came to her rescue, the threat isn't yet over. Hime is likely to launch another attack on her as she desperately needs the dark manual to secure her leadership within the gang.

We can expect an epic showdown as Suzie has now uncovered most of the truth. With Sunny deciding to reboot to the factory setting, it would amplify the drama as Suzie might have to singlehandedly deal with Hime and her threats.

2. Suzie Sakamoto's reunion with her family

Rashida Jones and Hidetoshi Nishijima in 'Sunny' (@appletv+)

Suzie was grappling with the loss of her family that died in a plane crash. However, when she began the interrogation, she started to believe that they may be alive, speculating that Masa may have faked his death to save himself from the Yakuza.

Her speculations prove correct as she finally finds her son, Zen (Fares Belkheir), in Episode 8 of 'Sunny’. Since Episode 9 left this unresolved, the finale is expected to reveal what happens next. If Masa is alive too, it would be an emotional reunion for the family.

3. Sunny's final fate

A still from 'Sunny' Episode 9 (@appletv+)

Sunny, the homebot, is a complex character in the mystery show. Designed to be empathetic, it eventually turned violent to save its human companion, Suzie. Sunny, who justified its act of killing a man, was eventually made to introspect its actions over the period.

As a result, it opted to reboot and restore to the factory setting. We are curious to know if it would be back to being empathetic as it was before the Yakuza pushed it off limits. Once Suzie realises how dangerous the robots can be, she may also consider getting rid of it for the better. Or, she might even find a way to balance bots and human relationships.

4. Hime's future in the Yakuza

YOU as Hime in 'Sunny' (@appletv+)

Hime (YOU), the antagonist, has her own struggles in 'Sunny'. She spent her life proving her worth to her father, so she could lead the gang one day. However, when her father passed away, her cousin tried to take up the leadership.

She needs the dark manual to establish her supremacy within the Yakuza. Since that's hard to get, she would have to battle against her cousin.

5. Noriko Sakamoto's mystery to be addressed

Judy Ongg in 'Sunny' Episode 9 (@appletv+)

'Sunny' Episode 10 has to address what's wrong with Noriko Sakamoto (Judy Ongg). She got herself arrested in a shoplifting incident and refuses to get bailed out. We are yet to understand what prompted her to go to prison and if she has any role to play in the ongoing drama in Suzie's life.

Will she finally have a reason strong enough to quit her prison life and return home? Noriko's storyline is interesting of them all.

'Sunny' Episode 10 will air next Wednesday, September 4, exclusively on Apple TV+