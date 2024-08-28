'Sunny' Episode 10 Preview: Suzie Sakamoto to discover the truth in gripping finale

In the finale episode of 'Sunny', Suzie will uncover the entire mystery surrounding her husband Masa Sakamoto and will fight against the Yakuza

Contains spoilers for 'Sunny'

KYOTO, JAPAN: As 'Sunny' on Apple TV+ inches closer to the finale, viewers finally get a flashback of everything that led to the present-day events. After killing a man who had Suzie Sakamoto (Rashida Jones) at gunpoint in 'Sunny' Episode 8, Sunny falls maphole, a state of mind where it introspects its behavior and morals, ultimately deciding its fate.

The robot is accused of murder, assault and theft and it has to be decided if there's a need to wipe out his memory and reboot it to the factory setting. Despite realizing that its actions were off-limits, it also understands that everything was done out of love for Suzie. The dilemma is intense, and by the end of 'Sunny' Episode 9, the robot is left alone to decide its future and the path it should take after its introspection.

What to expect from 'Sunny' Episode 10?

'Sunny' Episode 9 has been bizarre as it deviates from Suzie's life and delves into the robot's mind. It also gives enough flashback of the mysterious events at Imatech and what Masa Sakamoto (Hidetoshi Nishijima) was doing up until his disappearance and alleged death. It sets the stage for a gripping finale where Suzie will uncover the truth and try to make things right. Here’s everything you can expect in 'Sunny' Episode 10:

1) Suzie Sakamoto will discover Masa Sakamoto's truth

Despite being married for ten years, Suzie didn't know her husband enough. It was only after he disappeared, she came to know about his actual profession and the connection to the Yakuza. Suzie is yet to know everything Masa did at Imatech, including how he covered up the murder of a man at Imatech.

In the process, she'll try to understand what led Masa to do everything he did as a roboticist, including his decision to save a robot despite knowing that they are dangerous. While Masa failed to make the right decisions, it will now be upto Suzie to right the wrongs and fight for things that matter the most.

2) Sunny's final fate

The fate of Sunny remains a point of intrigue in 'Sunny' Episode 10. The robot has realized its dangers and has decided to return to its factory setting. But is this the end of its bond with Suzie?

Suzie had already lost her son and husband and now losing Sunny would be another heartbreak for her. She is a lonely woman who never anticipated that a robot could help her heal. If Sunny returns to its factory settings, it will lose its bond with Suzie and the love it developed for her over time. This will bring the focus back on Suzie who'll have to decide what to do with the robot. Will she continue to let a robot be her aid, or will she destroy it once she learns what the bots are capable of?

3) Suzie Sakamoto will fight for what matters

Suzie is facing battles on all fronts. Her foremost trouble is the Yakuza, who has turned her life upside down. While Hime (YOU) seeks the robot's kill code, Suzie must not only protect Sunny from misuse but also ensure that the technology doesn't fall into the Yakuza's hands, as it could wreak havoc on the entire world.

'Sunny' Episode 8 had hinted that her son was alive, and so could be Masa. The finale will address their fate and if Suzie will finally reunite with her family despite the threats from the Yakuza. The reunion might also help in ending her battle with loneliness.

When and how to watch 'Sunny' Episode 10?

'Sunny' Episode 10 is titled 'The Dark Manual'. It is scheduled to premiere on Apple TV+ next Wednesday, September 4.

Fans can watch the finale of 'Sunny' by purchasing or renewing their Apple TV+ membership which comes at $10 a month. Nine episodes of the mystery show are currently available to stream on Apple TV+.