Late-night host joins ‘Star Trek’ universe with surprise role in ‘Starfleet Academy’ and he’s a perfect fit

Late-night legend Stephen Colbert is boldly going where he’s never gone before: into the ‘Star Trek’ universe. The comedian and former ‘Late Show’ host surprised fans with a virtual appearance at New York Comic Con on October 11, announcing that he’ll lend his voice to ‘Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.’ It’s the next major installment in Paramount+’s growing ‘Star Trek’ franchise. The new series, produced by CBS Studios, will introduce a fresh generation of cadets as they train at the legendary Starfleet Academy.

Described as a coming-of-age sci-fi adventure, the show will explore how young recruits learn the meaning of duty, loyalty, and leadership among the stars. Meanwhile, they will also face the emotional turbulence of friendships, rivalries, and an unexpected new enemy threatening their future. Colbert, a lifelong ‘Star Trek’ fan, revealed in a pre-recorded message from the set of ‘The Late Show’ that he’ll be voicing the Digital Dean of Students. It’s an artificial intelligence responsible for mentoring, and occasionally disciplining, the cadets.

The Emmy-winning host poked fun at his voice-only role, saying he was thrilled not to “spend four hours in hair and makeup every day,” as quoted by Entertainment Now. Colbert also said that he’s “thrilled to join this universe” in the video message. Although fans won’t see Colbert on screen, his character is expected to provide comic relief and wisdom in equal measure. He’ll guide the new class through their adventures at one of the galaxy’s most iconic institutions. The series already boasts an impressive lineup of stars.

Academy Award winner Holly Hunter, Tatiana Maslany, and Paul Giamatti are among the big names confirmed to appear in the ensemble cast, alongside a younger roster of actors portraying the new recruits. In an unusual but confidence-filled move, Paramount+ has already renewed the series for a second season, even before the first has aired, according to Deadline. The first two episodes of ‘Star Trek: Starfleet Academy’ will debut on January 15, 2026, followed by new episodes every Thursday. Colbert’s jump into the sci-fi realm comes just months after the end of his long-running CBS late-night show, which concluded after a record-breaking 33 years on air.

But the entertainer isn’t slowing down. In addition to joining ‘Starfleet Academy,’ Colbert is set to guest-star as a fictional late-night host in the season 3 premiere of CBS’s ‘Elsbeth.’ Fans of both Colbert and ‘Star Trek’ are already buzzing online about how his sharp wit and distinctive voice will fit seamlessly into the futuristic, often humorous tone of ‘Starfleet Academy.’ With Colbert joining an already star-studded cast and the series diving into unexplored corners of the Federation, ‘Star Trek: Starfleet Academy’ looks ready to launch the next generation of the franchise, with a healthy dose of humor and heart.