Taylor Sheridan once played a surprising role in 'Star Trek' — and we never saw that coming

While Taylor Sheridan's acting aspirations fell short, his luck shined through when he moved to screenwriting

If you think you know everything about 'Yellowstone' co-creator Taylor Sheridan, you need to think twice. Sheridan, now synonymous with the Western genre, had quite an eventful career choice before becoming a powerhouse in TV drama. Before transitioning into screenwriting, Sheridan briefly pursued acting, making his debut in 1995 with an episode of 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' followed by small roles in other shows, as per Britannica. While he ultimately shifted his focus to writing and established himself as a sought-after screenwriter, few know of his involvement in the 'Star Trek' universe.

Taylor Sheridan attends the '1923' Las Vegas premiere screening the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on December 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Image Source: /Getty Images for Paramount | Photo by David Becker)

In 2004's 'Star Trek: Enterprise' episode 'Chosen Realm', Sheridan plays a minor character called Jareb. The plotline of the episode follows a crew of the Enterprise rescuing a group of Trillions whose ship is damaged by a spatial anomaly, as per SlashFilm. The Triannon captain, Pri'Nam D'Jamat (Conor O'Farrell), leads a religious sect focused on exploring mechanical spheres believed to be created by the gods. When one of D'Jamat's followers commits suicide in a bombing, D'Jamat demands control of the Enterprise to aid in a holy war.

The episode features a tense cat-and-mouse game between D'Jamat and Captain Archer (Scott Bakula), where a minor Trianon sect character named Jareb takes control of the Enterprise's science station. Played by Sheridan, Jareb is a small role with little impact on the 'Star Trek' universe. The character doesn’t appear in any expanded universe material and isn’t referenced in later 'Star Trek' media, like 'Star Trek: Lower Decks'. In short, Sheridan’s part was so minor he could have been credited as just a 'science station zealot'.

While Sheridan's acting aspirations fell short, his luck shined through when he transitioned into screenwriting. But that did not hold back the creator from realizing his acting dream, as time and again Sheridan has appeared in his shows. Sheridan made his first cameo in his 2016 film 'Hell or High Water', where he plays an unnamed cowboy moving his herd across the road when Texas Rangers Marcus (Jeff Bridges) and Alberto (Gil Birmingham) try to pass, as reported by ScreenRant.

Continuing with his acting gigs, Sheridan played Charles Goodnight in the Yellowstone spinoff '1883'. Goodnight is portrayed as a rancher who assists Shea (Sam Elliott) and Thomas (LaMonica Garrett) in fighting off a gang of bandits. Despite his appearance being brief—spanning just a few minutes across two episodes—Goodnight remains one of Sheridan's most memorable characters. The fact that Goodnight was a real-life figure adds an extra layer of depth to Sheridan’s cameo, making it all the more impactful.

Sheridan also appeared as Cody Spears in 'Lioness' Season 2 as an older mercenary with a dangerous past. While many of Sheridan’s cameos have been well-received by fans, his role as Travis Wheatley in Yellowstone has left viewers frustrated. His portrayal in the final season pushed fans' patience to the limit.