'Southern Charm' star Whitney Sudler-Smith turns Molly O'Connell's world upside down with his charm

'Southern Charm' stars Whitney Sudler-Smith and Molly OConnell fuel romance rumor

'Southern Charm' star and producer Whitney Sudler-Smith has a dramatic dating life and is known for hooking up with his co-stars. He shared a passionate kiss with Bravo alum Kathryn Dennis during the show's premiere season and for the second time in Season 6. He has also hooked up with Naomie Olindo after his mother's dog's wedding in Season 8.

Additionally, he kissed his close friend Austen Kroll during their Jamaica vacation in Season 9. While currently single, he has a past with fellow co-star Molly O'Connell. The Bravo show newbie seemed to be intimidated by Whitney's charming personality and couldn't resist falling for the executive producer. During the premiere episode, Molly claimed that she had slept with Whitney. Moreover, Whitney told Molly that she should be the mother of his children, but it appeared that the ultimate playboy backed out on his promise. He has never been ready to commit to his girlfriends and has asked them to keep their affairs private. However, Molly seems to be all over Whitney and might soon spill more tea. However, Molly's dating life is not different from Whitney's as she confessed to sexting Paige DeSorbo's partner Craig Conover.

'Southern Charm' star Whitney Sudler-Smith is known for his flirtatious nature (Bravo)

Molly O'Connell hopes for a potential romance with Southern Charm's Whitney Sudler-Smith

Molly O'Connell and Whitney Sudler-Smith fueled romance speculation for the first time in 2019 when they were spotted hanging out together. Although she wasn't part of the Bravo show cast at the time, she had an intimate relationship with the producer. However, Molly was left devastated and felt betrayed when Whitney failed to commit to their romance and brought another date to a party.

Molly has been trying to win back Whitney's attention and desperately flirting with him since the camera started rolling. She has openly admitted in the confessional that she has been hoping they "become a thing" as the season continues. Additionally, the duo notably follow each other on Instagram, hinting that they might find a way back to each other.

Molly O'Connell hopes for a potential romance with 'Southern Charm' star Whitney Sudler-Smith (Instagram/@mollyaoconnell)

Is 'Southern Charm' star Whitney Sudler-Smith married?

'Southern Charm' star Whitney Sudler-Smith is not married, but his mother, Patricia Altschul, wants him to find one soon. She has shared on the Bravo show, "I want him to get married now." The Grande Dame of Charleston added, "I mean, I did it after a couple of minutes. I don't know why he can't."

The Bravo star further noted that she wants Whitney to have a family, adding, "He’s an only child and... it just seems like life is slipping away." However, Whitney doesn't want to rush the process of finding the right partner.

'Southern Charm' star Whitney Sudler-Smith is not married (Bravo)

'Southern Charm' season 10 airs on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.