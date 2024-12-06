'Southern Charm' newbie Molly O'Connell reveals a cryptic link to Craig Conover

'Southern Charm' star Craig Conover's connection to Molly O'Connell may jeopardize his romance with Paige DeSorbo

'Southern Charm' Season 10 will introduce newbie, Molly O'Connell, and the teasers have already revealed enough about her. She would definitely stir major drama in the latest season considering her bold personality and her relationships with men, especially, Paige DeSorbo's beau, Craig Conover.

Molly revealed a connection to Craig, claiming they used to exchange intimate texts. She dropped a bombshell about her past and claimed in the teaser, "Craig and I used to sext either," adding, "I mean, I'm not trying to steal him from Paige [DeSorbo] or anything." The Bravo show viewers must be eagerly waiting for Molly's debut and to catch up on the drama especially, Paige's reaction to her bombshell revelation. Molly's arrival could pose a threat to Paige and Craig's long-standing romance, and her strong personality might just shake up the entire group's dynamic.

What does 'Southern Charm' newbie Molly O'Connell do for a living?

'Southern Charm' newbie Molly O'Connell is a model and a television star. She bagged the runner-up on Cycle 16 of America's Next Top Model in 2010, where she famously let Tyra Banks cut her hair, but ultimately fell short of claiming the top spot. She has since walked the runways of couture fashion shows. She has also appeared in the 2024 movie 'The Late Game'.

In addition to her modeling and acting career, Molly has appeared on Bravo's 'Below Deck' and is also a talented singer. Molly sadly had to quit modeling because of her health scare. The reality star shared in the preview that she has issues with her thyroid, which has caused her weight to fluctuate. Molly gained 45 pounds, which cost her several modeling jobs.

'Southern Charm' Season 10 newbie Molly O'Connell is a model (Instagram/@mollyaoconnell)

Are Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo still together?

'Southern Charm' Season 10 stars Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo are still together and have been thriving in their relationship. The couple met for the first time in Stowe, Vermont while filming 'Winter House' premiere season in February 2021. At the time, Craig was dating Natalie Hegnauer. However, Craig and Paige began casually dating in May 2021, and their connection quickly grew more serious.

The couple has maintained their long-distance relationship, with Paige living in New York City and Craig in Charleston, South Carolina. The duo often takes time from their busy schedule to meet each other. The upcoming season will give more details about Craig and Paige's romance. Their relationship might land in jeopardy after Molly O'Connell's revelation.

'Southern Charm' Season 10 stars Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo are still together (Instagram/@paige_desorbo)

Molly O'Connell's charming personality will soon become a favorite among her 'Southern Charm' co-stars

'Southern Charm' Season 10 newbie Molly O'Connell's charming and bold personality seemed to impress her co-stars and would soon mingle with them. She has been friends with the cast for years and has even made appearances in the background of previous seasons.

However, Bravo's latest installment marked the first time Molly is making her official debut. Madison LeCroy seemed to become a close friend to Molly as she shared in the preview, "I love Molly. She's weird, but like, in a good way." Molly would get close with other co-stars as soon she meets with them.

Molly O'Connell's charming personality is sure to become a favorite among her 'Southern Charm' co-stars (Instagram/@mollyaoconnell)

'Southern Charm' Season 10 will premiere on Thursday, December 5 at 9 pm ET on Bravo, and the next day on Peacock.