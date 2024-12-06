‘Southern Charm’ star Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle face struggles to keep marriage on track

‘Southern Charm’ star Madison LeCroy and her husband Brett Randle tied the knot in November 2022

'Southern Charm' Season 10 is coming to your screens soon! In the upcoming season of Bravo's reality show, Madison LeCroy and her husband Brett Randle, will be seen experiencing ups and downs in their marriage.

In a scene from the official trailer of the show, an emotional Madison can be seen shedding light on her marriage to her partner Brett. For context, Madison and Brett tied the knot on November 19, 2022, in Mexico and have been together ever since then. The pair recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary together. "Two years married, and saying ‘yes’ to you is still the best decision I’ve ever made. Love you forever, Brett 🤍," she captioned the post.

'Southern Charm' star Madison LeCroy wants to expand family with husband Brett Randle.

The 'Southern Charm' cast member Madison LeCroy is already a doting mother to her son Hudson from a previous relationship. However, she has expressed her desire to have more children in the future.

Madison opened up about her baby plans with her husband Brett during an interview with E! News at the Victoria's Secret 2024 Fashion Show. "I'm trying. I'm definitely hoping for another baby at some point soon," she said.

'Southern Charm' star Madison LeCroy reveals the secret for a long and healthy relationship

In the same interview, Madison LeCroy revealed the key ingredient that keeps her marriage to Brett intact. "Communication and kind of keeping your mouth shut... Which is really hard for me," she told the media outlet.

For those who may not know, Madison and Brett first crossed paths while on a vacation in Arizona with friends. He proposed to her in October 2021, just six months after they started dating, and they got married the following year.

Madison LeCroy deals with the loss of her father Ted LeCroy on 'Southern Charm' Season 10

During the forthcoming season of the South Carolina-based reality show 'Southern Charm', Madison LeCroy will also be seen dealing with the loss of her father Ted LeCroy while confronting some unresolved issues from her past. On December 31, 2023, Madison announced the news of her father's death on Instagram.

She later posted a sweet video featuring a series of images and videos of the father-daughter duo."He’s the greatest gift, your memory will drive me forward everyday. My forever superhero 🤍," she wrote in the caption of the post.

'Southern Charm' Season 10 premieres on December 5, 2024, at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.