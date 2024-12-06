'Southern Charm' star Shep Rose drops the L-bomb in Season 10

'Southern Charm' cast member Shep Rose sheds light on his dating life

Bravo Fan Fest, one of the year's most anticipated events, has passed, but the excitement is still going strong! With plenty of picture opportunities, thrilling activities, and intriguing panels that had fans waiting for every word, this debut event was one to remember.

'Southern Charm' star Shep Rose was one of the Bravolebrities who stole the show by giving fans an intimate look into his romantic life! What's new with Shep's amorous endeavors, then?

'Southern Charm' star Shep Rose's relationship status explored (Instagram/@relationshep)

Who is 'Southern Charm' star Shep Rose dating?

Shep revealed the truth at a panel discussion on dating at the Bravo Fan Fest event, and let's just say that he continues to make things interesting! Shep stated unequivocally that he is single at the moment while discussing his romantic life.

He said that he had altered the age range of his dream partner on the premium dating app Raya. His prior minimum was 26, but now it's "28 and above," which is an improvement.

"It's incremental!" he said, grinning. "Change is incremental."

'Southern Charm' star Shep Rose is single (Instagram/@relationshep)

'Southern Charm' star Shep Rose teases fans about Sienna Evans romance

When Shep talked candidly about his affair with former Miss Bahamas winner Sienna Evans during Season 10, the real fun began. "I don't know if I want to reveal because of Season 10, but I was right there, and I got pretty cut down, let's just say," Shep said in response to the question of why he's still single. "And it's all out there for everyone to see, so."

He provided additional details about his connection with Sienna, stating that it was a "long distance" one. But here's the thing: he was already using the L-word by the second weekend they spent together.

Shep said, "But it was in the heat of passion; does that still count?"

Don't you think that's a little like love bombing and poses some serious concerns? Shep was obviously taken aback by how rapidly his romantic life changed following his breakup with Taylor Ann Green.

He even said that he was certain he wouldn't see another person he would feel passionate about for some time. "I don't know why I thought that; I was just like, it's hard to find—and it is hard to find—but sometimes it can happen right on top of each other after a relationship," Shep told the crowd.

"And I thought that that was this, and I was super optimistic. And we were saying very, very nice things to each other."

He expressed optimism about his new relationship by revealing that he and Sienna had been exchanging some extremely kind words. He said, "So, it was interesting," in closing. "Long distance is tough, though."

Shep Rose previews his romance with Sienna Evans on Season 10 of 'Southern Charm' (Instagram/@sienna.evans/@relationshep)

'Southern Charm' star Shep Rose addresses split from ex-Taylor Ann Green

Naturally, 'Southern Charm' viewers recall Shep and Taylor's split, which garnered media attention in July 2022. One of the main reasons for the split, according to sources who spoke to PEOPLE, was Shep's unwillingness to stay faithful.

"Shep has a real issue with monogamy and refused to commit to Taylor, telling her that he doesn't want to be with just one person and change his lifestyle," according to a source at the time.

What is his current relationship status with Taylor? Taylor has stated that she does not want to be friends with Shep, and Shep revealed at Bravo Fan Fest that they are not on speaking terms.

"She doesn't want to contact me; I don't know why." In reference to Taylor's current relationship with Gaston Rojas, Shep stated at Bravo Fan Fest, "I mean, she's in a relationship, and I think that there's a problem there with her and I being friends—I understand, I respect that."

Shep isn't bitter, though: "I continue to root for her, and if she needs anything for the rest of her life, I'm there for her. I love her family, and I still communicate with her mom sometimes over text. It's very deep roots. I mean, it was the longest relationship I've ever had. I don't know, man. It's really hard because I want to text her sometimes."

'Southern Charm' star Shep Rose used to date Taylor Ann Green (Instagram/@tayloranngreen/@relationshep)

'Southern Charm' Season 10 premieres Thursday, December 5 at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Stream the following day on Peacock.