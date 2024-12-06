‘Southern Charm’ star Austen Kroll’s betrayal could be his undoing

'Southern Charm' star Austen Kroll has a history of infidelity

'Southern Charm' Season 10 star Austen Kroll is currently dating Audrey Pratt, but his history of infidelity could threaten their relationship. Austen has been unfaithful in past relationships, raising concerns about his commitment to the present. However, his similar attitude has been traced during the recent episode.

Austen has previously shared that he tends to avoid making his relationships official, but things are different with Audrey. He claimed, "You know, typically, my move is to just hang out with someone a bunch and not define it because I'm too chickens**t to say something. But with Audrey, I am the one that brought it up. I was like, 'We should define the relationship." Despite being in a relationship for around two years, Austen has yet to say 'I Love You' to his girlfriend which raised major red flags. Additionally, there are speculations that they soon call it quits after Austen got involved in another cheating scandal. Austen's co-star Jarrett 'JT' Thomas has recently shown his concerns about his friend sabotaging his thriving relationship.

'Southern Charm' Season 10 star Austen Kroll Austen Kroll's new romance might not survive (Bravo)

Austen Kroll is accused of cheating on his girlfriend Audrey Pratt

'Southern Charm' Season 10 star Austen Kroll appears to have fallen back into his old habits of cheating on his girlfriends. During the premiere episode, Venita Aspen and the other co-stars were shocked to learn about the timeline of Austen and Audrey Pratt's relationship. They claimed there was evidence that he had been seeing other women while dating Audrey. Austen has been known as a 'player' and his multiple relationships were documented on the Bravo show.

He recently ended his relationship with Olivia Flowers and hooked up with Shep Rose's ex-girlfriend, Taylor Ann Green. Austen and Taylor shared a kiss shortly after his split with Olivia in October 2022. He has also dated his co-star Madison LeCroy but cheated on her. A video of the ex-couple's heated argument went viral, with Madison accusing Austen of cheating on her with two other women. She confronted the women if they slept with him, which they denied.

'Southern Charm' Season 10 star Austen Kroll Austen Kroll is accused of cheating on his girlfriend Audrey Pratt (Bravo)

Austen Kroll and Audrey Pratt continue their long-distance relationship

'Southern Charm' Season 10 star Austen Kroll met his girlfriend Audrey Pratt in 2023 summer and have been together since then. Austen's ex Olivia Flowers teased in late 2023 about Austen's romance but the Bravo star didn't make his relationship official before February 2024.

He shared a series of photos from their Cancun, Mexico as the couple enjoyed the vacation with co-star Rodrigo Reyes and his now-fiancé, Tyler Dugas. Austen has been in a long-distance relationship with Audrey, as he lives in Charleston while she is from Charlotte. Despite the distance, the couple often managed to find time to be together.

'Southern Charm' Season 10 star Austen Kroll Austen Kroll and Audrey Pratt are in a long-distance relationship (Bravo)

'Southern Charm' Season 10 airs on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo, and the next day on Peacock.