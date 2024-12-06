'Southern Charm' star Taylor Ann Green 'blocked' Shep Rose's desperate reconciliation attempt

'Southern Charm' Season 10 star Shep Rose parted ways with Taylor Ann Green in July 2022 but still hoped to have a relationship. He seemed too desperate and approached Taylor for a conversation during their Carolina Cup outing. Shep awkwardly gave a side hug to Taylor while reflecting on his desire for reconciliation, though it highlighted the discomfort between them.

He insisted that he hadn't seen Taylor since December adding, " I thought we might run into each other somewhere around town, but no." However, he revealed, "I texted you. I think you blocked me." Taylor hinted that she did block making it obvious that she didn't want to talk to him.

Still, Shep seemed to struggle with letting go and asked with desperation if she wanted him to read his last text claiming it was 'nice'. The Bravo show star clearly was grasping at any chance to regain some connection, desperately clinging to the remnants of their past relationship while Taylor had no interest in having any kind of relationship with him.

Why did Taylor Ann Green block Shep Rose?

'Southern Charm' Season 10 star Taylor Ann Green has happily moved on with her new beau, Gaston Rojas, soon after her split with Shep Rose. Taylor also had a brief hook-up with Shep's friend, Austen Kroll. She doesn't want to have trouble in her new romance and that's why she wants to stay away from her past boyfriends especially, Shep.

The reality star shared in the confessional that she doesn't need Shep in her life or, "on my text messages day in and day out sending memes or, 'Hey I'm hanging out with our mutual friends.'" She added, "I am in a new relationship. I am going to respect those boundaries. Just leave us alone. Please."

Shep Rose moves on with former Miss Bahamas winner Sienna Evans

'Southern Charm' star Shep Rose found it hard to move on from his split with Taylor Ann Green, but still, he gave a shot at dating. He started dating former Miss Bahamas winner Sienna Evans and they soon got all over heels. They said 'I love you' to each other by the second week of dating.

However, it was just a heat of passion and long-distance things didn't work for Shep and Sienna. The couple eventually parted ways and the viewers will get the details of their romance in the latest episode. The Bravo show star is currently single but looking for a partner on a dating app, Raya. He has recently decided to raise the minimum age of his ideal girlfriend to "28 and above."

'Southern Charm' Season 10 airs on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo, and the next day on Peacock.