‘Southern Charm’ star Jarrett 'JT' Thomas crosses the line with absurd gift and cutting remark

'Southern Charm' star Jarrett 'JT' Thomas has recently become one of the most controversial cast members, with his latest attitude raising major concerns. He appears to have forgotten his manners after giving an inappropriate gift to his co-star, Patricia Altschul. Additionally, JT has been walking with the aid of a cane due to an injured leg. He chose to gift some of his friends canes so they could match at the Carolina Cup, and one of them was Patricia.

It seems he may have learned the hard way that gifting a woman of a certain age a cane can lead to first-hand embarrassment. The exchange soon turned awkward as his weird and stupid gift left everyone stunned. The Bravo show Grande Dame notably didn't appreciate the gift as much as her fellow co-stars and told JT, "I don't need a cane." The gift was not the only disappointment. The preview for the latest season hints that JT will be clashing with Patricia throughout. He has alienated his co-stars by disrespecting Patricia and even calling her a 'b***h'.

Patricia Altschul gets offended by JT Thomas' gift

'Southern Charm' star Patricia Altschul was visibly left offended and disappointed with Jarrett 'JT' Thomas' weird gift. Although she thanked JT, she shared her dismay in the confessional. The Bravo show star admitted, "I am genuinely offended. What's next, a wheelchair?"

Patricia added, "I don't know what the hell he was thinking. Kind of a stupid gift, in my estimation." However, Patricia left the sofa as soon as JT joined the group. She notably turned down the cane in a savage move leaving JT shocked. Patricia notably took a dig at the situation herself as she walked away, "I felt like saying, 'Take this cane and shove it.'"

How did 'Southern Charm' star JT Thomas get injured?

'Southern Charm' star JT Thomas revealed during the premiere episode that his leg got injured during an ATV accident while vacationing in Costa Rica. He shared the details of the accident and noted, "I went to Costa Rica, and I'm going down the mountain in an ATV. And I hit, like, a little dirt drift, and I projectile pretty far down the side of the mountain." He further revealed that he was lying on the ground while his blood was everywhere. He then looked up and saw that his ATV was rolling down which soon pinned his leg underneath it. He was "trapped and screaming" in that moment and recalled thinking, "'Am I gonna lose a leg?'" Fortunately, he only suffered minor injuries.

'Southern Charm' star JT Thomas resigned from the Bravo show

'Southern Charm' star Jarrett 'JT' Thomas has recently announced on his social media that he would not return to the franchise. JT has been one of the controversial members and his recent behavior towards his co-stars received a huge backlash. However, it seemed like he failed to tolerate the hate and decided to quit the franchise. He shared on his Instagram, "It comes with a heavy heart to share that I have resigned from Southern Charm."

'Southern Charm' Season 10 airs on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo, and the next day on Peacock.