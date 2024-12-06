Why Jarrett 'JT' Thomas is ‘Southern Charm’ Season 10’s most polarizing cast member

Jarrett 'JT' Thomas has provided 'Southern Charm' with unique storylines over the seasons

Jarrett "JT" Thomas is quickly shaping to be the most polarizing cast member on 'Southern Charm' Season 10, and it's a wonder why that is: fiery personality and outspoken tendencies. JT says what everyone is thinking even if everyone wishes he would just quit saying it; after all, he creates drama. He has simultaneously made himself the fan favorite and the drama instigator in the series.

JT's controversial status is further underlined through dynamic relationships. The ongoing feud between him and Austen Kroll has been a highlight of the season, especially after their explosive fight in Season 9's finale. JT openly called out Austen for hooking up with Shep Rose's ex, Taylor Ann Green, which left the fans divided, with some hailing him for his honesty while others criticized him for crossing boundaries.

Another layer in JT's polarizing presence is his complicated relationship with Taylor. He confessed feelings for her but she never reciprocated and this situation makes way for an awkward and emotional dynamic. Meanwhile, there is the developing relationship with Venita Aspen, hinted at in the upcoming season, and that in itself is a twist especially since Venita has to sort out her friendships with JT's mates.

Are Venita Aspen and Jarrett "JT" Thomas dating now?

Venita Aspen and Jarrett "JT" Thomas's relationship isn't very clear at the moment, but their story on 'Southern Charm' has deepened and their mutual attraction will build in the further seasons. Venita had ended up breaking up with her boyfriend Manny and found herself enticed by JT as they often asked her for relationship analysis. However, this also complicates things as she is trying to hold her friendships with others in the group, especially those who are not on the best terms with JT.



While the show hints at a possible romantic relationship between them, it is evident that both Venita and JT are navigating their personal and emotional challenges. Venita is still processing her past relationship, and JT, with his fiery and controversial personality, adds more complexity to the situation.



Venita Aspen and her 'Southern Charm' co-star Jarrett "JT" Thomas (Instagram/@jt.jarrett.thomas, Bravotv)



Jarrett "JT" Thomas thought about losing leg amid a major health scare

Recently, 'Southern Charm' star Jarrett "JT" Thomas shared a harrowing experience from a serious ATV accident. He was riding an ATV down a mountain on a trip to Costa Rica when he lost control, flew off the vehicle, and was pinned by the ATV as it rolled down the slope. In this split second, the tremendous fear of not moving surfaces as he thinks to himself, "Am I gonna lose a leg?"



Fortunately, after receiving medical attention, JT got some good news: his injuries were not as bad as he thought, and he wouldn't lose his leg. He has been recovering since then and using a cane to help him walk while healing.



'Southern Charm' star Jarrett "JT" Thomas (Instagram/@jt.jarrett.thomas)

'Southern Charm' Season 10 premieres Thursday, December 5 at 9 pm ET on Bravo, and the next day on Peacock.