Shep Rose takes a swipe at former 'Southern Charm' cast member JT Thomas during Bravo's Fan Fest

'Southern Charm' was already surrounded by controversy before the new season even debuted. JT Thomas left the show before the filming was even completed, according to social media reports. He was unable to discuss specifics of what transpired, but he made references to falling out with other cast members. Shep Rose, a veteran star, had some final remarks to say about JT.

The Bravo star insulted his ex-co-star by implying that it wasn't worthwhile to cover his departure. “I can’t believe, sorry JT, I can’t believe it’s all that newsworthy,” Shep told E! News in Miami on November 23. “I mean, he’s a nice fellow. Honestly, he held Austen [Kroll] to task last season, and Austen hates that. But we wouldn’t have found out certain things if it wasn’t for JT. So a little thank you to JT, but we’ve lost way bigger players in the past.” Regarding JT's downfall within the group, Shep revealed, "He just was a little bizarre. You’ll see this season. I don’t think he was right and needed to sort some things out."

Venita Aspen stands by JT Thomas amid departure following 'Southern Charm' romance rumors

Except for Venita Aspen, it seems the rest of the cast turned against JT. It appears that the fellow sophomore 'Southern Charm' star made an effort to mentor him.

JT's exit, as some fans may remember, comes after reports circulated that the star was secretly seeing someone outside of the show while filming Season 10 despite appearing to have a romance with co-star Venita. Fans also saw the star's shocking Instagram post as a confession. It's unclear, though, if this drama had anything to do with JT's departure.

JT Thomas addresses his decision to leave 'Southern Charm'

On November 8, JT notified followers on Instagram saying, "It comes with a heavy heart to share that I have resigned from Southern Charm." "Yesterday I informed Bravo that I will not be participating in the 2-3 remaining green room interviews remaining before szn airs 12/5 (I’ve done about ~9 thus far leading up to today) and that I no longer wish to participate in any ways moving forward with the TV show." JT added, "While I work on next steps to recover both physically and mentally."

'Southern Charm' star JT Thomas will be missed

Before we begin, we recognize that we’re not alone in missing JT. Many of you have expressed that he didn’t contribute much to the show, with some even admitting they were just happy to see him on screen after reading a few comments. However, we don't agree. Given that some of the ideas JT came across as funny and provided much-needed comedic relief. He's humorous in an odd way.

Imagine Martin Short but younger. JT may have annoyed some fans, but when it came to criticizing his co-stars, he always voiced exactly what we were thinking. For 'Southern Charm' ladies, the man with the potential Napoleon Complex was a ray of sunshine.

