'The Voice' contestants Michael Alexandersson and Mary McAvoy race to the bottom in worst Battle

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In a fiery showdown on 'The Voice' Season 26, Snoop Dogg's team saw Michael Alexandersson and Mary McAvoy battling it out with 'Flamingo's classic, 'I Only Have Eyes for You'. Despite their best efforts, the performance fell flat, with both contestants struggling to find their footing. Instead of harmonizing, they seemed to be singing in competing octaves further exposing the disconnect between them. The song choice, while a classic, didn't seem to suit either singer's vocal range or style, only amplifying their weaknesses.

Alexandersson, though capable of hitting a few solid notes, struggled to maintain control, often veering into overblown, belted phrases that didn't fit the subtlety of the song. Meanwhile, McAvoy did her best, but it was clear the situation wasn't ideal for her vocal tone, though earnest, couldn't quite find the right balance to match the gravity of the ballad. While it's clear both contestants have potential, this battle made it evident that they're not quite ready to survive in the tougher rounds of the competition. The clash between their voices was more jarring than complimentary, and unfortunately, their performance didn't stand out positively. Given the high stakes of the show and the fierce competition, Snoop might have to make a difficult decision: neither contestant seems equipped to compete at the level required in the upcoming rounds, and both could be at risk of elimination if they don't step up their game.

'The Voice' Season 26 stars Mary McAvoy and Michael Alexandersson performed during the battle round (@nbc)

Who did 'The Voice' coach Snoop Dogg pick?

'The Voice' coach Snoop Dogg found himself in the tough position of choosing between two contestants who both struggled during their battle performance. After much deliberation, Snoop made the call that was, in the end, the most strategic: he advanced Mary McAvoy to the knockouts. While neither contestant truly shined during the performance, it became clear that McAvoy, despite the rough patches, had more raw potential than Michael Alexandersson.

Her vocals, although imperfect, were stronger and more consistent than his, and her ability to handle the pressure of the competition seemed more promising. Snoop recognized that while Michael had some moments, he lacked the vocal control and versatility McAvoy displayed, even in a less-than-ideal performance. It was a difficult decision, but Snoop ultimately trusted his instinct, understanding that McAvoy had more room to grow and evolve as a competitor in the later rounds.

Mary McAvoy received compliments from 'The Voice' coaches

'The Voice' Season 26, coaches Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani couldn't help but rave about Mary McAvoy's impressive talent, both urging Snoop Dogg to take her to the next round. McEntire gushed that McAvoy was "incredible," while Gwen, equally captivated, described her voice as "shockingly beautiful" and "stunning."

While both coaches couldn't help but highlight McAvoy's commitment, Stefani admitted it was a tough decision for Snoop. She also gave a nod to Snoop's song choice, though, admittedly, that was a bit of a stretch. It was clear Mary had more vocal depth, and the song choice didn't exactly play to either contestant's strengths.

