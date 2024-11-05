'The Voice' contestant Georgia Starnes has a very glamorous safety net

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Georgia Starnes has impressed all the judges, particularly Snoop Dogg, since her blind auditions. The Texas-born singer received a four-chair turn after her rendition of Sam Smith's 'Too Good at Goodbyes.' With all the judges vying for her to join their teams, Georgia ultimately chose Team Snoop. In a not-so-surprising outcome, she won her battle round against Dreion, with both contestants performing a take on the classic 'Perfect Combination.'

As Georgia continues her journey in the competition as a strong contender for the trophy, it's worth noting that she initially moved to Los Angeles to pursue modeling while also following her passion for music. Her modeling career is thriving; she boasts 21.6k followers on Instagram and is affiliated with O Models agency. Although Georgia is a successful model, she views it as a stepping stone, with her ultimate goal being her music career. When she isn’t modeling, Georgia works as a bartender and a restaurant host and server. She also performs rock sets at various venues, including Desert 5 Spot LA.

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Georgia Starnes reflects on hitting rock bottom

In late October, 'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Georgia reflected on her journey to success in an Instagram post. She shared that she sees "No" as a "New Opportunity," which has helped her gain a fresh perspective. Georgia acknowledged taking risks and making mistakes, from which she learned valuable lessons.

She mentioned hitting rock bottom a couple of years ago and expressed gratitude for that experience, stating, "Now I can deeply enjoy how amazing it is to feel great about myself." The rising singer encouraged others to chase their dreams and to ignore negative comments. She concluded her message by reminding everyone to be ready for life-changing opportunities, as they could come knocking at any moment.

'The Voice' Season 26's Georgia Starnes has worked with Kristen Stewart in the best way possible

Georgia has an extensive modeling career, even appearing in Blur Magazine. One of her more unique jobs included working alongside Kristen Stewart as a "leg model." The shoot, for Rolling Stone, featured Kristen Stewart posing with dumbbells and flexing her tattoos, while Georgia’s legs were prominently on display. Georgia celebrated this fun experience on Instagram, writing, "Honored to be the legs in @rollingstone with Kristen Stewart."

Georgia Starnes boasts a song with over 140k streams on Spotify

Alongside her thriving modeling career, Georgia’s passion for music remains steadfast. She released a single, 'Symphony', in 2019, which has since garnered over 140k streams on Spotify. Another popular track, 'Burnin', has accumulated over 136k streams. Georgia continues to share her music, with her latest single, Sun, now also available on the platform.

