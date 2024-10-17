Sit down, it's time we talk about that ‘Grotesquerie’ twist we never saw coming

FX's 'Grotesquerie' follows a detective and a nun as they investigate a series of disturbing murders in their locality

Contains spoilers for 'Grotesquerie'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Episode 7 of FX's horror drama series 'Grotesquerie' exemplifies why fans like the show so much, as it expertly transports viewers on a rollercoaster of unexpected events that transform the show's storyline.

The horror crime show, created by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken, immerses viewers in a whirlwind of gruesome murders in a small community, where Det. Lois Tryon (Niecy Nash-Betts) teams up with Sister Megan Duval (Micaela Diamond) to uncover the face of the killer. However, Episode 7 throws an unexpected curveball into the storyline, calling into question all of the changes that occurred throughout the previous six episodes.

What happens in 'Grotesquerie' Episode 7?

Micaela Diamond in a still from 'Grotesquerie' (@hulu)

In the gripping Episode 7 of 'Grotesquerie' the tension escalates when Lois confronts Megan about her possible involvement in the case, questioning how she always seems to be one step ahead. This dispute intensifies when Lois accuses Megan of being an accomplice to Father Charlie Mayhew (Nicholas Alexander Chavez), sparking a violent brawl, resulting in Megan stabbing Lois.

This is when a stunning development happens, as the episode shows a possible other timeline where Lois is in a coma, raising questions about whether the events are genuine or part of her subconscious. Now I'm sure no one expected this. The startling surprise adds a degree of psychological depth to the plot, which I am thoroughly enjoying, and I believe it is a daring move that keeps viewers guessing about what is real and what is not. Furthermore, this revelation heightens the tension and makes you worry more about Lois's destiny.

What will happen with Lois Tryon in 'Grotesquerie'

Niecy Nash as Lois Tryon in 'Grotesquerie' (FXNetworks/@prashantgupta)

With stakes higher than ever, the remaining episodes of 'Grotesquerie' promise to explore Lois's struggle to regain consciousness and confront the events leading to her current state.

In addition, the blurred lines between reality and her subconscious may reveal hidden truths about her relationships, deepening the mystery surrounding the serial killer. Fans can expect to delve into Lois's mind, exploring the aftermath of her altercation with Megan as the series hurtles toward its thrilling conclusion.

Fans express their astonishment over the startling twist of 'Grotesquerie' Episode 7

Micaela Diamond in a still from 'Grotesquerie' (@fx)

As soon as the shocking twist made into the 'Grotesquerie' Episode 7, fans flocked to X to share their opinions.

A fan said, "Finally!!! Grotesquerie EP7 giving me what I’ve been wanting for." Another added, "So were the first 6 episodes of Grotesquerie actually Lois’s dreams while she was in a coma?" A fan remarked, "Okay. That was an interesting twist. Slightly not shocked but I liked how it came together."

A fan speculated, "I'm thinking every time she's drunk she was actually medicated by the doctors." Sharing mixed feelings a fan said, "I’m trying to figure out if I’m enjoying or annoyed by Grotesquerie. I'm so confused "

A fan remarked, "Ok Ryan Murphy I get it!! I see the vision I am loving the plot twist of it all and how these last 3 episodes will be from her actual reality and not her in the coma! Also a lot of stuff I called and was right about so I understood more than I thought lol."

What does Ryan Murphy have to say about Grotesquerie's startling twist?

Ryan Murphy reveals plan for the second season of 'Grotesquerie' (@fx)

Ryan Murphy and FX Chairman John Landgraf revealed their approach to keeping the surprise under wraps in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter. The duo emphasized the show's distinct twist-filled plot, which attempts to make television enjoyable again. Furthermore, they indicated that with three episodes left, they promise additional shocks that resonate with contemporary existential concerns, implying that this creative approach to storytelling is part of their future season plans. Murphy also teases forthcoming plot twists in the next episodes, and the conclusion will set up the second season.

Murphy sees 'Grotesquerie' as a meditation on love and survival, concentrating on subjects such as personal nightmares and social challenges such as global warming and women's reproductive rights, as revealed in an interview with Variety. He underlines that the series is a reflection of the society we live in, with the goal of connecting with viewers emotionally.

How to stream 'Grotesquerie'?

A promotional image of 'Grotesquerie' (@fx)

'Grotesquerie' will only be available to stream on Hulu, which requires a membership to watch. Hulu's ad-supported plan costs only $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. The No Ads option costs $17.99 per month.

