‘Grotesquerie’ fans up in arms as Travis Kelce show pulls a surprise move with Episode 7

FX's 'Grotesquerie' follows a detective and a nun as they investigate a series of disturbing murders in their locality

Contains spoilers for 'Grotesquerie'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With each new episode, 'Grotesquerie' continues to surprise viewers with unexpected turns that keep them on the edge of their seats. Created by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken, 'Grotesquerie' features detective Lois Tryon (Niecy Nash-Betts) and nun Sister Megan Duval (Micaela Diamond) teaming up to unravel the mysteries behind a series of homicides in their community.

As the plot unfolds, viewers are plunged into uncertainty, with shocking deaths driving the narrative but leaving no clear clues about the killer's identity. While many fans are enjoying 'Grotesquerie,' some expressed frustration with this week's episode schedule, raising an important question.

Why fans are unhappy with 'Grotesquerie' Episode 7

Travis Kelce in a still from 'Grotesquerie' (YouTube/@fxnetworks)

Since its premiere on September 25, 'Grotesquerie' has typically aired two episodes each week. However, this week's pattern was disrupted, with only one episode released. The ten-episode series is only three episodes away from its conclusion, which will now be broadcast on October 30.

Though there hasn't been an official explanation for the single episode drop, some speculate it could be a strategy to build anticipation for the upcoming episodes, especially after the intense events of Episode 7. This approach may be aimed at keeping viewers engaged as the season draws to a close.

Fans are enraged over the release of just one episode of 'Grotesquerie'?

Micaela Diamond in a still from 'Grotesquerie' (@hulu)

Fans were dissatisfied with only one episode of 'Grotesquerie' instead of the expected two and went to X to express their feelings.

A fan said, "WTF. Only 1 episode this week? A*****s." Another added, "Only episode 7? We're not getting the usual double feature today?" A fan shared, "Wait I thought there were two episodes tonight that was it???"

WTF. Only 1 ep this week? Assholes. #Grotesquerie — Shannon (@Banniss5) October 17, 2024

Only ep 7? We're not getting the usual double feature today? #Grotesquerie pic.twitter.com/ZBkZOOrJLw — Rena (@XGirlNYC) October 17, 2024

wait i thought there were two episodes tonight that was it??? #Grotesquerie pic.twitter.com/17W8MxF4NN — ☆ lëe ☆ (@K1TTYK4TS) October 17, 2024

A fan commented, "I still think that, till I see episode 7 tomorrow coz my stupid time zone and we have to wait one more week for episode 8, this is torture." Another remarked, "I guess they said 1 episode is enough for y’all this week."

I still think that , till I see episode 7 tomorrow coz my stupid time zone and we have to wait one more week for episode 8 , this is torture 😭😭#Grotesquerie https://t.co/2xEGj5iYNH — Shaza Edrees 👑 (@shaza_edreesx) October 16, 2024

I guess they said 1 episode is enough for y’all this week 😭 #Grotesquerie #GrotesquerieFX — Lex 🎃 Tabyana Ali Warrior (@Lexishere_) October 17, 2024

When and how to stream 'Grotesquerie' Episode 8 ?

Niecy Nash in 'Grotesquerie' (FXNetworks/@prashantgupta)

Episodes 8 and 9 of 'Grotesquerie' will premiere on FX on Wednesday, October 23, and will be available for streaming on Hulu on Thursday, October 24. Elegance Bratton will direct the eighth episode, while Alexis Martin Woodall will helm the ninth one.

The series will only be accessible for streaming on Hulu, which needs a subscription to view. Hulu's ad-supported plan is just $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. The No Ads option is $17.99 per month.

'Grotesquerie' trailer