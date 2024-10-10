‘Grotesquerie’ Episode 7 may finally reveal the killer, and we have a cunning theory

FX's 'Grotesquerie' follows a detective and a nun as they investigate together the truth behind a series of disturbing murders in their small community

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'Grotesquerie'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: After the explosive conclusion of Episode 6, it appears that the identity of the ruthless killer in FX's 'Grotesquerie' is about to be unmasked. The horror drama follows Det. Lois Tryon, (Niecy Nash-Betts) as she teams up with Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond) to solve the chilling mystery of the gruesome killings in their small community.

What keeps the 'Grotesquerie' just as intriguing as ever is its mind-boggling twists and turns, which frequently catches viewers off guard with its brilliant blend of horror and mystery. In Episode 6 of 'Grotesquerie,' the show stayed true to form, further complicating its whodunit plot and keeping fans on the edge of their seats. However, it looks like Episode 7 will finally offer answers to the identity of the killer with a specific incident rocking Lois's life.

What happens in 'Grotesquerie' Episode 6?

Micaela Diamond in a still from 'Grotesquerie' (@hulu)

Continuing the show's reputation of unexpected twists and turns, Episode 6 of 'Grotesquerie' ended on a cliffhanger, and believe me, this nail-biting end will give you restless nights. It all starts when Lois encounters a disguised offender in an abandoned milk bottling facility. While the show has delivered plenty of shocking and horrific visuals, this one is particularly unsettling as it displays women being held like livestock, forced to pump their breasts and nurse their newborns.

As Lois continues her investigation, she uncovers a wall covered with photographs of herself, revealing that the killer has been stalking her for quite some time. Just then, she finds herself in a difficult situation when a man sneaks up and presses a knife against her throat, but she expertly disarms him. Lois then removes his mask, and the episode fades to black, leaving us in suspense about the identity of the masked man.

Who could be the killer in 'Grotesquerie'?

Niecy Nash in a still from 'Grotesquerie' (@fxnetworks/@prashantgupta)

Given the circumstances surrounding the killings, it’s evident that the killer is someone who manipulates religion to justify his crimes. While many fans are banking on Father Charlie (Nicholas Alexander Chavez), given his sleazy methods, I believe it may be Lois's husband, Marshall Tryon (Courtney B. Vance). Let me explain why I believe Marshall is the mastermind behind these heinous murders.

The killer has been tracking Lois from the start, and who better to monitor her movements than her husband, who knows her routine inside and out? Yes, the man is in a coma, but it may be a ruse to cover things up. Considering Lois's struggles with alcohol, it’s plausible that Marshall is committing these murders either to provoke her or to conceal something much more sinister. Moreover, the revelation that Nurse Redd (Lesley Manville) and Marshall had a secret affair strengthens this, suggesting that Redd could be helping him fake his medical condition while they conspire together behind the scenes to orchestrate the killings.

Fans speculate the identity of the killer in 'Grotesquerie'

Nicholas Alexander Chavez in a still from 'Grotesquerie' (@fx)

As soon as Episode 6 of 'Grotesquerie' ended on a cliffhanger, viewers wasted no time speculating about the identity of the killer. On X, one fan said, "I think father charlie is the killer." Another fan said, "This serial killer is a self-righteous prick. It must be a priest. First, they start killing sex workers and now single moms." One fan wrote, "Good night to toxic father Charlie , the hottest priest in the world P.S : I still think he is the killer or at least he knows who’s the killer but not telling!"

This serial killer is a self-righteous prick. It must be a priest. First, they start killing sex workers and now single moms. #Grotesquerie — Armenta Chavis (@ChavezChavis) October 10, 2024

Good night to toxic father Charlie , the hottest priest in the world 🔥🔥

P.S : I still think he is the killer or at least he knows who’s the killer but not telling !#Grotesquerie #GrotesquerieFX #nicolasalexanderchavez pic.twitter.com/TFDIcSS7In — Shaza Edrees 👑 (@shaza_edreesx) October 10, 2024

A wild theory has emerged from a fan who speculated, "Grotesquerie something tells me that this killer could possibly be Lois’s long lost child that she gave birth to when she was probably a teen teenager."

#Grotesquerie something tells me that this killer could possibly be Lois’s long lost child that she gave birth to when she was probably a teen teenager #GrotesquerieFX — Theres Something About Meechi (@meechiwassgood) October 10, 2024

