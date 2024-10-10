‘Grotesquerie’ finally acknowledges the elephant in the room with a sweet nod

Contains spoilers for 'Grotesquerie'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The hysteria around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance has been making headlines for a while now, which effectively explains why FX's 'Grotesquerie' couldn't avoid it either. Travis, who is in the prime of his career, made his small-screen debut with 'Grotesquerie', which made fans gleam with excitement.

However, after being disappointed that the man was not there in the first two episodes, Travis eventually appeared in Episode 3 as the charming Ed Lachlan. However, the NFL player did not hesitate to pay tribute to his lady love, as many believe Travis made a subtle reference to Taylor through a particular reference.

How did Travis Kelce paid Taylor Swift a tribute in 'Grotesquerie'?

Taylor Swift kisses Travis Kelce (Instagram/@patty_cuts)

Travis, who portrays the character of Nurse Ed in Episode 3, made subtle references to his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. So Ed, using his charming mannerisms, flirts with Detective Lois Tryon (Niecy Nash-Betts’) and then offers to drive her home after she drinks.

During their conversation, Lois inquires about Ed's favorite dessert, to which he says, "You know what I like? Pop-Tarts without frosting." Now, if you are a Swiftie, you may be aware of the reference this particular dialgoue is making, as many fans thought this was a tribute to his pop star girlfriend, Taylor, generating lighthearted conjecture online.

Why fans think Travis Kelce's dialogue made a reference to Taylor Swift in 'Grotesquerie'?

Travis Kelce plays the character of 'Grotesquerie' (YouTube/@fxnetworks)

Fans believe Travis's statement of 'Pop-Tarts without the frosting' in 'Grotesquerie' is a direct reference to his girlfriend, Taylor. Why do people think so? Taylor is well-known for her love of pastries and not only that, this speculation was bolstered by Travis's previous statement during a June 2024 Kansas City Chiefs news conference.

In the conference, the NFL star commended Taylor for making amazing Pop-Tarts and cinnamon buns and mentioned that he enjoyed cooking with her. Not only that, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid revealed at the NFL Combine that Swift prepared handmade toaster pastries for Travis and his teammates throughout the 2023 season, as per CBS News.

Fans expresses their excitement on Travis Kelce's nod to Taylor Swift in 'Grotesquerie'

A still from 'Grotesquerie' (Youtube/@fxnetworks)

Fans flocked to X as soon as Travis' dialogue appeared in episode 3 of 'Grotesquerie', eager to share their excitement.

A fan said, "Travis Kelce in “grostequerie” is making something purrrr Taylor I see what you mean." Another simply added, "Pop-Tarts?", A fan added, "Taylor probably sent pop tarts to the set with him so they had to change the script.. I see what yall did there."

A fan shared her views and said, "I love how there are Taylor Swift references in #Grotesquerie." Another said, "So Taylor makes poptarts without the icing for Travis. Got it."

