Sister Wives' Kody Brown reveals the alarming reason why he never left Meri: "A man has..."

In a shocking turn of events, Kody Brown finally lets the reason loose on ‘Sister Wives’ as to why he never divorced Meri after admitting to never loving her. Now his confession has many questioning his motives. Kody confessed that he stayed in his marriage with Meri for a shocking reason: church leadership would never allow him to marry again if he “discarded” one of his wives, as per Soap Dirt. He’s stayed married 25 years, Kody says, to a relationship that he affirms had no love. In his confessional on the TLC series, Kody shared how he was unable to leave Meri because he was in a plural marriage.

When it comes to plural marriage through the Brown family's church, Kody said that "a man has no choice after he's already married." He added, “If he wants to stay faithful and in the faith, he cannot request a divorce. It’s not allowed. So I was not able to get out of that relationship. At the same time, I didn’t necessarily want out of the relationship. I wanted to know if we could save and fix it,” as per PEOPLE. It is the worst kind of admission from Kody, especially as he speaks a lot about love and family values. In reality, it’s all emotional manipulation-keeping Meri in an unhappy marriage for years while he pursued other wives. “When we got married, she was very different and I think just there’s some baggage that Meri had that I didn't know about,” Kody explained. “Initially, I felt like I could live with it. I can’t live in a world where she is constantly angry at me,” Kody added.

And the reasons for disliking Meri were pretty simple, according to Kody. “She wasn’t nice, she wasn’t fun, she wasn’t kind, she wasn’t interesting. I’m trying to be curious with her and I’m bored,” he said. However, Meri has expressed how Kody’s comments have hurt and left her in disbelief. She further said that while their marriage was based on love, she also accused him of pushing her away from him. “He didn’t have the integrity, the courage, to actually sit down with me and have a conversation, say this is not going to work,” she noted. “It was him trying to do everything he could to push me away so that I would be the one to leave so that he could say, ‘Yeah, I didn’t do anything. She’s the one who left.’” And what Kody hoped for finally happened, when Meri decided to terminate their marriage in their church, a moment which made her feel at “peace.”

Despite all the drama that went down, Kody was visibly left heartbroken when Meri finally decided to “get out” of their marriage. In his confessional, an emotional Kody said, “This moment with Meri is me moving from the anger to just this moment of grief,” he explained, “and just trying to be safe in it, sit in it, own it and heal it.” However, Kody’s tears made no sense to Meri.

“If you’re so clear that you don’t ever want to be married to me, oh, and you’re also saying things like you ‘never loved me,’” Meri said in her confessional, “but you’re sitting here sobbing about ‘the end of an era’ and ‘we had something special,’ which one is it?” Lately, Meri lives in Parowan, Utah, away from all the chaos, claiming she’s in ‘no rush’ for another marriage. She’s taking her time and believes the right person will come along when the time is right when both she and that person are ready for each other. “I am dating — not anybody exclusively, but trying to find my person. I just figure it’ll happen when it happens and when it’s meant to happen — when I find the right person and he’s ready for me and I’m ready for him,” Meri told TODAY.