Before ‘Sister Wives’, Kody Brown once showed up on 'The Price is Right' and almost won

While we’ve seen Kody Brown struggle in ‘Sister Wives’, it seems he had better luck on game shows

Since 'Sister Wives' premiered in 2010, Kody Brown has been a controversial figure in reality TV. For the unversed, the show follows Kody’s relationships with his three "sister wives" and the challenges of living in a plural family. Over the years, fans have seen almost every aspect of his life. The show began with Kody marrying Robyn Brown and introducing her to his first three wives, Meri, Janelle, and Christine Brown. It’s hard to imagine Kody outside of his polygamist lifestyle, but surprisingly, there’s more to him than what fans have seen. Long before gaining fame for his plural family, Kody was close to being known for something entirely different.

The latest season of 'Sister Wives' focuses on Kody’s monogamous relationship with Robyn and the breakdown of his plural family. While his relationships with his former wives are now bitter, Kody has shared many memories with them. One of these memories includes his appearance on 'The Price Is Right' with Meri Brown in 1994. At the time, Kody wasn’t the divisive patriarch he’s known to be today. No one could have guessed what the future had in store for him. Back then, Kody and Meri appeared on the popular game show during Bob Barker’s time as host. Barker, who hosted 'The Price Is Right' for 35 years, was loved for his humor and enthusiasm. It’s easy to see why Kody decided to try his luck during Barker’s era. Surprisingly, fans only learned about this moment thanks to a user on Reddit. Without that post, the world might never have known that Kody and Meri almost won big on the show.

Once the news surfaced on Reddit, 'Sister Wives' fans digged for more information. While there’s no video of Kody on 'The Price Is Right', fans have uncovered clues that suggest it really happened. Someone even found an old episode guide that confirms a man named Kody competed on the show. Although his last name isn’t listed, many believe it was the same Kody Brown from 'Sister Wives'. The episode, titled “9194D,” reportedly ended with Kody winning $500.

While 'Sister Wives' has shown how much Kody struggled to maintain harmony in his plural family, he apparently had better luck guessing prices. He managed to get called down to the stage to compete, where he had to guess the price of items like a Ross-Simons Hand Painted Mirror and Vital Care Shampoo. His accurate guesses earned him a spot in the 'Showcase Showdown', one of the show’s most famous segments. In the 'Showcase Showdown', Kody had to estimate the cost of a health and wellness getaway. Unfortunately, his bid was too low, and he lost to another contestant. Despite not winning the grand prize, Kody walked away with $500.

Meri Brwon, Janelle Brown, Kody Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown speak duinrg the 'Sister Wives' panel during the Discovery Communications portion of the 2010 Summer TCA pres tour held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 6, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frederick M. Brown)

But for Kody, the money wasn’t the highlight. According to Collider, he was so proud of his TV moment that he recorded the episode on VHS. “He would show it to people every chance he would get." This enthusiasm isn’t surprising, considering that Kody went on to star in his own reality show years later. His five minutes of fame on 'The Price Is Right' were just the beginning. For those curious about 'The Price Is Right' today, Season 53 wrapped up on Sunday, January 5, and is available for streaming on Paramount+.