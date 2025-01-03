'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown spills the beans on ex-husband Kody's 'disgusting confession'

'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown and her ex-husband Kody Brown legally separated in 2014

'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown is unhappy with the jaw-dropping confession made by her ex-husband Kody Brown! In the latest episode of the TLC show, Meri was seen chatting about her legal divorce from her former partner Kody. After his divorce from Meri, Kody tied the knot with his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, and adopted her three adult kids: Dayton Brown, 24, Aurora Brown, 22, and Breanna Brown.

Throughout the show, the fans got to see the separation of Meri and Kody. Speaking of the pair's legal divorce, Kody simply referred to the entire process as "just shuffling legal paperwork." During the December 29 episode of the beloved show, the father of 18 shared, "Meri and I, after that divorce, left Robyn and went to dinner together. I gave her a special ring and we probably went home and made love."

However, Kody's first wife Meri wasn't pleased with the big revelation. "I think it's kind of disgusting that he would bring up a potentially intimate moment with somebody that he's divorced from. I can guaran-damn-tee you that he would never talk about those moments in this setting with his wife." she shared in a private confessional, as per E! Online. Meri also claimed, "Kody and I were not in the kind of relationship at that time that we would be doing those kinds of things anyway."

Meri also stated that by the time she and Kody legally separated in 2014, they had stepped into the 'worst stage' of their decades-long marriage. "When Kody and I got the legal divorce, it was something that we had talked about together for years, but at the time that it actually happened, I was the one who made that move and went to talk to the lawyer first because I was just in a place of let's just do it, let's just rip the Band-Aid off, let's just get it done," she exclaimed.

The TLC reality star added, "I kept thinking if we can wait until our relationship is stronger, then I'll feel better about doing it and I'll feel more confident and I'll feel more secure in our relationship. But that was never going to happen, obviously." She also disclosed, "It was within six months that he quit coming around." When asked about the entire experience, Meri confessed, "I do question if at that time he already kind of had this plan in mind. 'If I can just do this, it'll be an easy transition.'"

On the other hand, Kody had a completely different recollection of that particular period. The Brown family patriarch mentioned that the process of ending her marriage legally had such "an emotional impact on her." Soon after, Meri got caught in a catfishing situation. Talking of the incident, Meri said, "By the time the catfishing situation happened, mine and Kody’s relationship was really almost nonexistent. I remember after the legal divorce thinking, 'Oh, he's nice, okay.' He was really kind and he was present in our relationship for, you know, a month or so. And then you just can't keep up, like, a facade for too long. The catfishing situation didn't even begin until maybe eight months after the legal divorce."