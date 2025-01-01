'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown talks about her dating life after breaking up with Kody: "He just wasn't..."

"He just wasn't my person,” Meri Brown previously said while talking about her break up with her new partner.

In early 2023, Meri Brown and Kody Brown, who had been separated for years and had not been intimate for over a decade, officially ended their relationship. The couple had already legally parted ways, which allowed Kody to marry Robyn Brown and adopt her kids. Meanwhile, in April 2024, Meri took to her Instagram account to announce that she was single and revealed her vision for an ideal future partner. Earlier this year, she also discussed her dating experiences after Kody, disclosed her recent split, and provided updates on her future plans.

A screenshot of Meri Brown talking about her new partner. (Image Source: YouTube | Entertainment Tonight)

Following her split from Kody, Meri introduced her new partner to the public in January. However, the budding relationship ended, with Meri confirming their breakup just weeks later. As reported by People Magazine, she said, "He just wasn't my person. We dated exclusively for a few months, and he just wasn't my person." As reported by The Things, Meri added, "Right now, I'm dating, not exclusively. But you date non-exclusively, and then you're like, 'Okay, I can focus on this person. Let's be exclusive.' And then, see if it works into something. That one just didn't. And so, we broke that off and now I'm dating non-exclusively."

She also admitted that in small towns, dating apps feel like a necessary evil, though she’s also made a few connections through friends. While she’s exploring potential matches online, she shared that meeting people through personal introductions has also been part of her journey. Above all, Meri is using this singlehood phase as an opportunity to prioritize herself and her personal growth. She said, "I'm learning about myself. I'm learning about other people. I am learning to trust myself and be like, 'Hmm, I'm getting a funny vibe. This person's just not for me.' Even if it's just not a funny vibe, nothing's wrong with a person. It's just not for me."

When it comes to her ideal partner, Meri knows exactly what she’s looking for. In her checklist, she described her ideal partner as a self-assured, confident individual who can keep up with her energy. She wants someone who truly knows and embraces who they are because she has reached that point herself. But Meri isn’t searching for a prince—she’s holding out for a king, citing a distinct difference in energy, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. Looking ahead, Meri also hopes her future partner will stand apart from her ex in at least one key way, signaling her readiness for a new and elevated connection.

As reported by TODAY, Meri joked that she’s not looking for another person named Kody. Her ideal match is someone confident, supportive, and inspiring, someone who encourages her to thrive while matching her energy and respecting her independence. Meanwhile, after reflecting on her past, Meri said it’s taken time to define what she truly wants in a relationship. She’s focused on self-growth, ensuring she’s emotionally ready for love when it arrives. The TLC star doesn’t want to carry old baggage into something new, she shared, adding that her future partner should leave their past baggage behind as well.