Meri Brown takes a leap toward freedom after split from 'Sister Wives' patriarch Kody

'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown is embracing her newfound freedom after years of emotional and psychological turmoil. Meri reflects on the highlights of her empowering solo journey to the UK in the upcoming episode, airing on Monday, December 1.

Meri embarked on her first solo trip in 2023, following the dissolution of her 33-year marriage to Kody Brown. During her journey, she visited iconic landmarks such as Buckingham Palace, King's Cross Station, and Big Ben. However, it was her trip to Stonehenge that left her feeling introspective and tearful. She explained the significance of the moment in a confessional. This trip was a turning moment for Meri.

Meri Brown shows newfound confidence after Kody Brown split

'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown was able to embrace her newfound independence and think back on her history while visiting famous sites like Stonehenge and Buckingham Palace. Her emotional responses highlight how leaving one's comfort zone and pursuing lifelong goals may have a transforming effect.

As 'Sister Wives' Season 19 delves into the fallout from the Browns' split, Meri's journey alone demonstrates the fortitude and courage she has acquired. Her story serves as a powerful reminder that while endings can be difficult, they also pave the way for new beginnings that foster growth and self-discovery.

Meri appears to be focused on personal growth and embracing new experiences, despite ongoing debates about her love for Kody. Her visit to Stonehenge served as both a proclamation of her independence and a moving reminder of her tenacity.

However, Meri is still somewhat affected by Kody's shadow. A discussion regarding Coyote Pass between her, Robyn Brown, and Kody is hinted at in the upcoming episode. Meri acknowledges, "I hope it doesn't get ugly," but remains confident that the conversation will remain respectful. One thing is certain: Meri isn't looking back, at least not for now, regardless of whether she ever considers getting back together with Kody or continuing on her own.

Meri Brown suffered years of humiliation by Sister Wives' patriarch Kody Brown

Kody has a history of criticizing Meri over the past few years, even admitting that he no longer finds her attractive and can't be in a legitimate marriage with her. Kody is brutally honest about his marriage to Meri in 'Sister Wives' Season 19. Rather than divorcing her, they chose to take on other wives, hoping to maintain their family dynamic without ending their marriage.

Kody thought he had an obligation to remain with the woman he married, and neither he nor Meri supported divorce. Despite their shared polygamous upbringing, it was uncertain if they would follow suit. Kody's terrible marriage to Meri drove him to polygamy.

'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown needs to move on from Kody Brown

Meri has been furious with Kody ever since she left him, feeling betrayed by what he did to her. The cast member of 'Sister Wives' Season 19 thought that her spouse had deceived her into thinking that they might salvage their marriage.

Since Kody had been honest with her for years about his lack of interest in her, it is unjust for her to accuse him of deceiving her. Meri ought to have had enough self-respect to leave long ago.

Kody claims he wants to be friends with his ex-first wife, but Meri remains upset with him. Naturally, he doesn't need any more adversaries. It's unclear if Meri will be able to get past her strained marriage and let go of her bitterness when 'Sister Wives' Season 19 gets underway. With any luck, the church's blessing will help liberate her.

Regarding Meri, fans can't resist speculating. Would she and Kody resume their relationship if he so desired? Recent 'Sister Wives' episodes have shown the ex-couple to be remarkably cordial. They even laughed and had fun together.

Kody has even stated that he would "walk her down the aisle" if Meri remarries, indicating his desire to assist her in her future undertakings. Fans' opinions on whether Meri has moved on, however, are divided.

'Sister Wives' Season 19 airs on Sundays at 10 PM ET on TLC.