'Silo' Season 2 Episode 5: Juliette Nichols may have won the first step, but journey to silo 18 will not be easy

'Silo' Season 2 Episode 5 hints at a grim future for Juliette Nichols

Contains spoilers for 'Silo'

With the jaw-dropping twist of Judge Mary Meadows's (Tanya Moodie) demise, things have taken an intense route in the intriguing universe of 'Silo' Season 2. While silo 18 has plunged itself into chaos, silo 17, on the other hand, is moving ahead with Jullitee Nichols's (Rebecca Feguerson) strong resolution to survive.

'Silo' Season 2 Episode 3 sheds light on the grim fate of silo 17, which was destroyed when one of their men survived the harsh conditions of the outside. With the fake hope of human survival being possible, the residents of silo 17 brimmed with hope and revolted, which caused the downfall of the living compound. It soon dawns on Nichols that if she does not return to her own silo, she will also end up facing a fate similar to silo 17.

Juliette Nichols secures firefighter suit on 'Silo' Season 2, Episode 4

Nichols wastes no time devising a plan to make her way back home; however, the biggest threat that holds her back is the unavailability of a safe and secure suite that could help in survive the harsh conditions of the outside world. To retrieve the firefighter suit, Nichols is helped by Solo (Steve Zahn) who wholeheartedly pumps the water and helps in Nichols's underwater dive.

While trying to retrieve the equipment, Nichols almost gets drowned. However, the woman braves the water breaks open a metal storage locker with her bare hands, and retrieves the suit.

What could be Juliette Nichols's next course of action in 'Silo' Season 2?

While it may seem like a golden chance for Nichols to escape as fast as she can to protect her silo, one thing that will surely pose a roadblock is Solo. 'Silo' Season 2 Episode 4 also focuses on Solo and Nichols's growing bond, which is further highlighted by the patience and understanding Nichols shares for the isolated man. It is to be noted that Solo has long been living alone in the vault, so it is hard for him to trust outsiders. However, he not only risks losing his vault but also saves Nichols, which underscores the deep bond the two have formed.

It could be possible that. Nichols will persuade Solo to accompany her to silo 18. While the proposition will be met with wild reluctance from the man, I'm sure things will work out and Solo will follow Nichols. Not only that, Nichols's presence will not only quell the uprising in silo 18 but also will make it apparent that outside is not safe to survive once and for all.

When to stream 'Silo' Season 2 Episode 5?

The fifth episode of 'Silo' Season 2, will premiere on Friday, December 13. Jenny DeArmitt-Stran will write the episode titled 'Descent.' The remaining episodes will be released every week until the season finale on January 17, 2025.

