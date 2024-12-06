Shocking death in 'Silo' Season 2 Episode 4 will fuel what's to come

Contains spoilers for 'Silo'

Apple TV+'s 'Silo' Season 2 is the prime example of how a sequel can elevate the status of an already successful series. Based on Hugh Howey's novels of the same name, 'Silo' Season 2 follows Juliette Nichols's (Rebecca Ferguson) struggle to survive in Silo 17.

On the other hand, things are quite grim in Nichols's original silo, as her dubious demise and chances of rebellion have Mayor Bernard Holland (Tim Robbins) on his toes, working overtime to combat the situation for his own good. However, a recent step taken by Holland not only highlights his resolute ambitions but also shows how merciless he can be to maintain his authority over Silo 18.

Who killed Judge Mary Meadowsin 'Silo' Season 2 Episode 4?

Tim Robbins in a still from 'Silo' (Apple TV+)

The 'Silo' Season 2 presents Judge Mary Meadows (Tanya Moodie) in a different light, where she is more interested in going outside rather than in the complicated politics of Silo 18. Meadows even supports Holland's ruse to cover Nichols' survival, in hopes of securing her freedom. However, inadvertently the Judge also ends up posing a threat to Holland's authority.

In 'Silo' Season 2 Episode 4, Meadows's decision to meet Shirley Campbell (Remmie Milner) and Knox (Shane McRae) rubbed Holland the wrong way, and the scheming man orchestrates a deadly conspiracy. Meadows is then seen dining with Holland, to collect a suit to survive the hard conditions of the outside world, but the poor woman gets the biggest betrayal of her life when Holland reveals he has poisoned her. The unsuspected woman is left shell-shocked, but Holland makes it clear that he has to work according to The Order, and his main mission is to reunite the silo, which Meadows stands tall as the biggest roadblock.

What Judge Mary Meadows's death means for Silo 18

Tanya Moodie in a still from 'Silo' Season 2 (Apple TV+)

Now, with each passing episode, the stakes are rising high in 'Silo' Season 2. Holland's plan to implicate Knox and Shirley in the killing of Meadows also works in his favor, as the silo is in chaos and ready to devour the mechanical department. However, Holland misses the big picture, as the future of the Silo 18 is now clouded heavily with more unrest. It could be possible that Meadows's demise will give rise to more civil unrest, plunging the residents into a dark hole of uncertainty.

It could be possible that, in the coming episodes, the fragile political balance of the silo will birth violent confrontations. In addition, the mechanical floor may try to make a move to the outside, and to do so, they will surely attack the upper levels with Holland as their main target. That being said, killing Meadows has to be one of the biggest power moves by Holland, whose stiffness to think beyond The Order is once again highlighted by his actions.

'Silo' Season 2 Episode 4 fans slam Judge Mary Meadows's death

A still from 'Silo' Season 2 (Apple TV+)

As soon as the news about Judge Mary Meadows's unexpected death is revealed in 'Silo' Season 2 Episode 4, fans quickly flocked under a Reddit threat to share their two cents.

A fan said, "WTF Bernard?!? I hated you before but now I hate you even more you rat! My god Robert SHUT UP. I'm so pissed! I need to watch those two die. Poor Judge." Another added, "Well, that's not what I was expecting to happen."

A fan commented "Yeah I guessed right Bernard was gonna kill Meadows first. Still kinda surprised she didn’t suspect him to do that first before she got her suit."

