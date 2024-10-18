'Shark Tank' sees major cast shake-up amid OG investor's departure

Daniel Lubetzky, the creator of the multibillion-dollar Kind Snacks business, will be the first new 'regular Shark' on 'Shark Tank'

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA: The 16th season of the ABC reality show 'Shark Tank', which follows entrepreneurs as they present their company concepts to potential investors, will see significant changes. Daniel Lubetzky, the founder of Kind Snacks and regular guest, will become a full-time investor.

Mark Cuban, who has been a member of the program since 2011, has decided to quit. In September, ABC revealed these changes, marking a change for the Emmy-winning show that debuted in 2019.

The first such shift since Lori Greiner joined the group permanently in Season 4 is Daniel's ascension to regular Shark rank. This new investor roster will be featured in the 16th season premiering on October 18, 2024, as entrepreneurs continue to go to the panel of business professionals for cash and coaching.

Daniel's promotion to Full-Time Shark status adds a fresh aspect to the show's panel of investors. Daniel started on 'Shark Tank' as a guest Shark, a position he maintained for five seasons.

Daniel Lubetzky joins 'Shark Tank' full-time (@abc)

Daniel Lubetzky's investments on 'Shark Tank'

'Shark Tank' is welcoming Daniel, the creator of Kind Snacks, as its first new regular investor in over a decade. He made a number of noteworthy investments during his guest appearances, including investments in snack firm Quevos, boogie board maker Tandm Inc, guilt-free Latin food staples Toast-It, and wearable hummingbird feeder HummViewer.

As a part-time Shark, Daniel has made investments in startups such as veteran-owned FitFighter weights and California's Yellow Leaf Hammocks, which sources from Thailand's Mlabri tribe.

The son of a Holocaust survivor and a Mexican native, Daniel's official biography characterizes him as a social entrepreneur focused on empowering people to work across divides to solve the toughest problems together. He currently manages the venture capital firm Camino Partners, which focuses on building value with values, after selling Kind Snacks to Mars in a deal reportedly valued at $5 billion.

Daniel is also the founder of the charity Builders Movement, which advocates for bravery, compassion, and inventiveness.

Daniel Lubetzky made several investments in the show (@abc)

How much do Sharks get paid on 'Shark Tank'?

'Shark Tank' is one of the most well-known and longest-running reality TV programs. Investors have risked a significant amount of their own money to support the items advertised on the show. However, are the Sharks receiving similarly high wages to offset the risk if they are investing their own funds?

According to Variety's calculations, the Sharks receive around $50,000 every episode. This wasn't the case, though, when the program wasn't as popular as it is now.

Business Insider published a story on hacked emails from the Sony breach in 2014, which included details on one of the Shark's then-current wages. Mark was negotiating a contract for his appearances on the show, according to messages exchanged between him and Sony executives.

Mark was supposed to make $30,000 per episode for Season 5, $31,200 for Season 6, and $32,488 for Season 7, according to the emails. In total, he earned $870,000 for Season 5, $904,800 for Season 6, and $942,152 for Season 7 from his appearances on the show.

According to the article, Mark's partner Shark, Kevin O'Leary, was earning about $30,000 per episode at the time, according to the 2014 TV Guide annual industry report.

'Shark Tank' investors earn roughly $50K per episode (Instagram/@sharktankabc)

Mark Cuban quits 'Shark Tank' to nurture Cost Plus Drugs

'Shark Tank' star Mark is departing after Season 16 to spend more time with family. He said that he was quitting the show to concentrate on growing his prescription medicine business and spending more time with his family.

Before his teenagers move out on their own, he wants to spend a few summers with them. Mark continues to adore the show and its message. He stated, "I love being a part of it and deciding to leave has nothing to do with the show."

Todd Graves, owner and founder of Raising Cane's and a Forbes Billionaire List member; Jamie Kern Lima, co-founder of IT Cosmetics and host of The Jamie Kern Lima Show; Rashaun Williams, limited partner and venture capitalist for the Atlanta Falcons; and returning guest shark Kendra Scott, philanthropist and creator of the global lifestyle brand of the same name, Kendra Scott, are among the Season 16 guest Sharks.

Mark Cuban quit 'Shark Tank' (ABC/@christopherwillard)

'Shark Tank's 16th season will debut on ABC on Friday, October 18 at 8 pm ET, and on Hulu the following day.