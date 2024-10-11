RHOC's Shannon Beador reveals John Janssen's bizarre request as debt scandal rumbles on

Shannon Beador shared about her finance issues with her ex-boyfriend John Janssen

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In her recent appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', member of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Shannon Beador spoke about her financial issues and her ex-boyfriend John Janssen. According to the reality TV personality, she owes him $75,000. Shannon explains that she offered him the amount on the condition that Janssen would sign a nondisparagement agreement, thus, neither of them could speak negatively about the other in public.

Then Shannon said her lawyer had just informed her that Janssen would only accept her offer provided he could publicly proclaim to whom he was so generous. She was somewhat surprised at this condition since until then she hadn't anticipated he would be particular about such a declaration in return for accepting the money. "And I just got a word from my attorney that he will take my offer if I issue a public statement to tell you how generous he was," she said to Andy. And as the episode of 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' progressed, the public court had a chance to vote on whether Shannon Beador did indeed owe John Janssen the $75,000. The audience gets a say in these matters and can share their opinion. Most viewers voted that Shannon owes Janssen no money.

Why did John Jansen refuse Shannon Beador's non-disparage clause?

John Janssen explained that he cannot be a party to Shannon Beador's non-disparagement clause because he believes that she disparaged him for almost five years already. He, however, said he wants to clear his name of multiple accusations without wanting to limit his capacity legally in so doing.



Janssen believes that signing such a clause would silence him and prevent him from arguing against Beador's unfair treatment and negative words she heaped on him. Primarily, he feels the need to clear his name and be heard, instead of just keeping quiet under a legal agreement.

Has Shannon Beador paid John Janssen $75,000?

Shannon Beador has refused to pay John Janssen the $75,000, which he claims she owes him. She has been sued by John since claiming the money was a loan she sought for a facelift. Shannon insists that the money was a gift and does not owe him a penny.



Recently, Shannon told a judge that she believes she does not owe John money. And from this disagreement stemmed a legal row as Shannon was standing firm on the claim that she does not owe John money, but instead John claimes she owed him. So far the case remains open.