'SEAL Team' Season 7 Episode 4 Preview: Bravo team may have finally met an impossible mission

Contains spoilers for 'SEAL Team'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA:With each new episode of the seventh season of renowned military action drama, 'SEAL Team', the stakes are rising high. As established in the premiere episode, Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) and the rest of the Bravo team are being sidelined following their dramatic stand in the last season's finale episode.

In 'SEAL Team' Season 7 Episodes 1 and 2 of, it was established that Lieutenant Lisa Davis (Toni Trucks) has been promoted and is now leading a new operation which is to focus the shifting from special operations for war to tremendous power. Additionally, in Episode 2 of the 'SEAL Team', the team does its best to battle the terrorist assault in Sweden, and, predictably, under Hayes's guidance, they successfully foil the terrorists's plot and are subsequently asked to return to America.

What to expect from 'SEAL Team' Season 7 Episode 4?

In the third episode of 'SEAL Team' Season 7, Bravo team finally gets a chance to be back in the field. While the team performs exceptionally well, a certain member's arrogance causes others's eyebrows to rise.

1. How will Sai Lou mission end?

In the most recent episode, the Bravo team finally gets an opportunity to prove themselves once again as they are charged with working with the DEA team to untangle the complicated fentanyl trade that takes 100,000 lives in America, despite some setbacks, the Bravo team delivers their best.

As the crew attaches the live tracker to the ships, it is expected that more action will occur in future episodes as the Bravo team works to solve the mystery of the Sai Lou syndicate.

2. Will Drew Franklin be able to assimilate into the Bravo Team?

Drew Franklin's (Beau Knapp) skepticism regarding the Bravo squad is well known, and when the man learns that he has been assigned a permanent position on the team, he is understandably upset. Drew continued to show his disdain for the team during Episode 3 of 'SEAL Team', working against the team's will during the mission and belittling his teammates.

While the Bravo team seems to have extended the olive branch in order to maintain a positive connection with the guy, Drew's ignorance isn't helping. So, the upcoming episode will provide more information on the team's relationships, as Drew is anticipated to gradually come around and feel at home with the Bravo squad.

3. What is in store for the Bravo team next?

Despite having been sidelined for quite some time, the Bravo squad successfully infiltrates Sai Lou's warehouse. However, this is not the end of the road as it is expected that things will take a more dramatic turn from here on.

As the operation was carried out at Heron Reef, a controversial location controlled by China, it is possible that China might learn of the infiltration which would be seen as an act of warfare. As per the history of the 'SEAL Team', we can anticipate greater drama and the possibility of conflict in the next episodes of the show.

When and how to watch 'SEAL Team' Episode 4?

The fourth episode of the show, titled 'Heroes and Criminals' will stream on Sunday, August 25. The episode will be written by Ariel Endacott & Madalyn Lawson, while specifics regarding the show's director are under wraps.

You can watch the show on Paramount+. However, you must have an exclusive subscription to the streaming service'.

The Essential Plan is $5.99 a month and gives you access to a large library of on-demand video, live streaming of CBD and other TV series, and reduced advertising.

The Premium Plan is $11.99 per month and includes all of the Essential Plan's features, an ad-free experience, access to additional exclusive content, and the opportunity to download new material for offline watching.

