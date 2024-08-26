'SEAL Team' Season 7 Episode 5 Preview: How Jason Hayes could end up creating rift in Bravo team

Contains spoilers for 'SEAL Team'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: After being reinstated for a critical mission, the Bravo team is finally hoping to make a big comeback in 'SEAL Team' Season 7. Benjamin Cavell's creative brainchild, the military drama show, follows an elite unit of Navy SEALs as they navigate personal challenges while navigating the trenchant world of terrorism and military tactics.

As stated in 'SEAL Team' Episode 3, the Bravo team gets tasked with forming a joint task force with the DEA to investigate the Sai Lou, a Chinese criminal syndicate that traffics drugs. Despite facing a major hiccup, the team emerged victorious in their first mission thanks to Drew Franklin (Beau Knapp).

What to expect from 'SEAL Team' Season 7 Episode 5?

In the fourth episode of 'SEAL Team,' Season 7, the tension is still high as a new mission rocks the Bravo team's world.

1) What could be the real intentions of Ross Curtis?

In the most recent episode, Team Bravo is introduced to a reliable informant of the DEA, Ross Curtis, who initially receives skepticism from the team due to their suspicions about his true intentions. However, when Ross finally appears, it becomes clear that he is an important asset.

Nevertheless, the team remains skeptical of his claims. It is possible that Ross could be operating as a double agent who works for both drug traffickers and the DEA. With this new threat lurking around, the Bravo team must carefully plan their next steps.

2) What is going on with Jason Hayes?

After successfully securing the geotags in the Heron Reef, the Bravo team is assigned a new mission to target Yi Pharacetuelas, where the team must blow up the factory without leaving any US fingerprints. A task on foreign soil, especially without the assistance of that country's government, is exactly what Bravo is looking for, but Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz ) gets cold feet and asks his teammates to devise a less dangerous plan.

In the end, the team succeeds in blowing up the factory without losing any factory workers's lives, but Raymond 'Ray' Perry (Neil Brown Jr.) has some doubts about Jason's true intentions, and by the end of the episode, Ray makes it clear that the plan had been changed not to protect the team but someone else, implying Jason's hesitation. We've seen Jason struggle with TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury), which could explain his hesitancy. The upcoming episode will undoubtedly shed more light on this and may also cause a schism between the Bravo team and their leader, Jason.

3) What will be the aftermath of the Bravo team's new mission success?

After being convicted of blowing up the Sai Lou Fentanyl Precursor, some startling facts emerge, which could make the Bravo team's future missions more dangerous. It has been established that the said factory is controlled by a shell company owned by Jun Yilin, who has close ties to Mexican cartels.

However, the man also has very close ties with the Chinese government. Now, with this newfound information, fans can expect a slew of exciting missions that could escalate to an international level, as it is clear that if the Chinese government gets a whiff of it, war is unavoidable.

When and how to watch 'SEAL Team' Season 7 Episode 5?

The fifth episode of the 'SEAL Team', titled 'A Perfect Storm,' will premiere on Sunday, September 1. Dana Greenblatt & Leanne Koch will write the episode, while the show's director's identity remains unknown.

The show is available to watch on Paramount+. You do, however, need to have an exclusive streaming service subscription. For just $5.99 a month, you can stream a vast library of on-demand content and watch live episodes.

The Premium Plan costs $11.99 per month and includes all of the features of the Essential Plan, as well as an ad-free experience, access to additional exclusive content, and the ability to download new material for offline viewing.

