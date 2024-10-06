'SEAL Team' final episode reveals Jason Hayes for what he really is

In the final episode of 'SEAL Team', the Bravo team is tasked with a mission in Afghanistan

Contains spoilers for 'SEAL Team' Season 7

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: It's really hard to say goodbye to a television show like 'SEAL Team' which worked against all odds and delighted viewers for six seasons, but after the Season 7 conclusion, one thing is clear that the Bravo Team will undoubtedly keep fighting on the Warfield. In the last episode of 'SEAL Team', Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) and Drew Franklin (Beau Knapp) are on the verge of killing Ross Curtis (Mac Brandt), but Hayes decides to spare his life. Drew, on the other hand, executes the traitor, noting the possibility of a catastrophic career-ending error.

Later in the episode, the Bravo team is entrusted with assisting Hamid Amir, which requires them to fly to Afghanistan. Now, Afghanistan is a place that holds a tragic significance in the lives of the Bravo Team, particularly Hayes, who decides to stay after completing his mission. His decision disappoints his teammate, but he insists on remaining. In the end, Raymond 'Ray' Perry (Neil Brown Jr.) and Percival 'Sonny' Quinn (AJ Buckley) decide to stay with him, but this decision may cost them their lives.

Why does Jason Hayes insist on staying back in Afghanistan in 'SEAL Team' Season 7?

A still from 'SEAL Team' Season 7 (@paramount+)

After Jason decides to stay, the trio travels to a distant Afghani town, where the locals were trying to chase them away. However, Sonny uses his brains to bribe them with Amir's money. Hayes then enters a room and it is then revealed that he is meeting with the family of the deceased Afghani man, whose death has had a profound impact on him.

Upon his return, Hayes radiates renewed energy as he confides in his friends about feeling humbled by the fact that the family of the deceased does not hold him responsible for the tragedy, instead attributing it to the realities of war. Just as the group begins their conversation, they are suddenly ambushed by a surprise attack from the Taliban, putting their lives at serious risk.

Did Jason Hayes survive the deadly attack in 'SEAL Team' Season 7?

A J Buckley and Toni Trucks in a still from 'SEAL Team' (@cbs)

In the next scene, viewers see a church setting with everyone except Hayes present, giving the impression that he is dead, but it is quickly revealed that it is Emma Hayes's (Kerri Medders) wedding. After the wedding ceremony, Hayes realizes he has changed and was thankful to Mandy Ellis (Jessica Paré) for her encouragement. Ray's wife, Naima Perry (Parisa Fakhri), also reprimands him for his near-death experience in Afghanistan and encourages him to be happy for Spenser House. Viewers then see Sonny conversing with Stella Spenser (Alona Tal), who informs her that she will profit from Medial Kitr's sales.

Later, Lisa Davis (Toni Trucks) is seen entering in front of the investigative team, while Sonny comes out. It turns out that Sonny had given up his trident to ensure Davis' promotion. In the next sequence, the Bravo squad gathers in a pub when they receive an unexpected summons for rapid action. It is then seen that the crew has left on the mission, except Ray and Sonny. Ray has finally realized the idea behind his retirement home and wholeheartedly, welcomes Ben Gossett (davu) to the Spenser House. While packing, Sonny becomes emotional when he sees a photo of the former Bravo squad. In the concluding scene, Sonny is shown leaving with Davis to Washington, DC for a fresh start, while the Bravo squad under Omar Hamza's (Raffi Barsoumian) direction initiates an attack, with Hayes noting that it is the easiest day of his life.

