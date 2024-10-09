DWTS is rigged!' Ilona Maher's scores spark outrage

'DWTS' Season 33 stars Ilona Maher cries as she lands at the bottom spot of the scoreboard

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33 couple Ilona Maher and her pro partner Alan Bersten have recently found themselves in an undeserving spot during Hair Metal Night. Since the season kicked off, their captivating performances have stood out but the latest scores disappointed the pair.

The night took a heartbreaking turn when Ilona was left in tears after landing in the bottom three couples during the shocking double-elimination round. It was a devastating moment, as she teetered on the edge of elimination. Thankfully, the outpouring of support from fans was enough to keep her in the competition, but it felt unfair to see such a talented dancer facing the chopping block.

The judges should have shifted their focus to Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko, who have struggled with messy choreography and missteps since the season began. Brooks and Gleb's continuous disastrous routines deserved the bottom spot.

'DWTS' Season 33 stars Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten were in the bottom three (@abc)

'DWTS' star Ilona Maher breaks down over missteps

'DWTS' season 33 contestants Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten lit up the stage with their energetic Jive to Quiet Riot's 'Cum On Feel the Noize.' The duo kicked off their performance with great enthusiasm, but as the routine progressed, Ilona stumbled on a few steps.

Despite finishing strong, the mishap weighed heavily on her heart, and she couldn't help but shed tears of disappointment over not hitting every move perfectly. She tearfully confessed the Jive had been a real challenge for her, and the entire week had been even tougher.

'DWTS' star Ilona Maher breaks down over missteps (@abc)

Who was eliminated during 'DWTS' Season 33 Hair Metal Night?

Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater as well as Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart were sadly eliminated from the ABC show. Both Reginald and Eric, at around 70 years old, encountered the inevitable challenges of showcasing flawless moves on the dance floor, but their spirit and determination shone brightly throughout the competition.

Despite the struggles, these seasoned stars embraced every moment of their journey, forming a deep bond with their professional partners. Their infectious energy and charisma captivated audiences, earning them a devoted fan base that rallied behind them week after week.

Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater as well as Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart faced elimination (@abc)

Catch stirring 'DWTS' Season 33 performances on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.