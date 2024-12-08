'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport's past living situation fuels split rumors

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport has been married to her husband Todd Bradley for eight years

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 couple Bronwyn Newport and Todd Bradley have recently sparked speculation about a brief split. While the couple has expressed that they are in a happy marriage, the latest season of the Bravo show hints at possible tension between them. Although Bronwyn and Todd currently live under one roof in Salt Lake City, recent reports suggested they had lived separately for a while.

According to the lawsuit copy obtained by The US Sun, Bronwyn and Todd notably lived in two different states for two years from 2016 to 2018. A lawsuit has been filed against the couple after their Boxer dogs attacked the delivery person. The documents revealed that, at the time of the filing, Todd was residing in San Francisco, California, while Bronwyn was living in Park City, Utah. The couple purchased their Park City home in 2015, but only Bronwyn lived there at the time. Todd often traveled back and forth between California and Utah because of his work. Bronwyn has previously claimed that she moved to Utah because of Todd's work but the lawsuit documents tell a different story. Instead of living in a different city, Todd should have been moved with the Bravo star.

Bronwyn Newport and Todd Bradley's dog attacked a delivery person (Instagram/@bronwynnewport)

What does Bronwyn Newport's husband Todd Bradley do?

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport's husband Todd Bradley is a savvy businessman with extensive experience in the tech industry. He previously served as CEO of Palm and as executive vice president of Hewlett-Packard’s Personal Systems Group. Todd's work notably required a lot of traveling.

Bronwyn Newport's husband Todd Bradley is a businessman (Instagram/@bronwynnewport)

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport's husband Todd Bradley raises 'red flag'

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport's husband Todd Bradley has recently displayed 'mean' behavior, raising significant red flags. During the couples' Palm Springs trip, he slammed Bronwyn, accusing her of running his afternoon by stirring drama with Lisa Barlow. She tried to defend her husband's behavior and shared in the confessional, "Todd's approval might mean everything to me. So to not only be missing the mark but to be on a totally different page on the mark, this is incredibly hard for me to hear."

Todd was spotted yelling at Bronwyn multiple times and notably shut her down in front of her co-stars leaving her 'embarrassed'. She later claimed, "There is definitely a dynamic around anger and frustration that Todd and I handle very differently. Todd has a very specific stopping point and there is no going past that."

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport's husband Todd Bradley raises 'red flag' (Bravo)

Do 'RHOSLC' stars Bronwyn Newport and Todd Bradley have a prenup?

'RHOSLC' stars Bronwyn Newport and Todd Bradley do not have a prenup, which appeared to be more of an issue for Heather Gay than for the couple themselves. Heather often questioned Bronwyn's intentions of not having a prenup. Bronwyn has insisted that she wouldn’t have access to most of Todd's possessions, as their relationship is genuine and includes a strong physical attraction.

She has claimed that mental attraction and the best friendship are equally important for them and she would never take Todd to the cleaners. She defended being a 'gold-digger' accusation and noted, "Todd is so successful that he has all these assets to protect and he didn't see that I was coming as a gold digger? There's something genuine between Todd and I, and he sees it."