'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman's stepdaughter spills tea about her toxic traits

'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman was married twice

Britani Bateman has made her reality show debut with 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5, bringing plenty of drama from the start. She has made more enemies than friends and has also failed to create a fan base. However, Britani's stepdaughter, Lauren Walch, has recently come forward to expose the Bravo star's true face.

Lauren shared a TikTok video and claimed that Britani never liked her and she had similar feelings. She claimed that Britani used to intentionally leave her out of the family dinners and her wedding photoshoot, leaving her feeling hurt and disappointed. Lauren revealed that she once found out about a family photoshoot through Britani's Instagram which didn't include her or her husband.

Lauren is an entrepreneur, wife, and mother of two kids from Salt Lake City, Utah. She has recently undergone a remarkable weight loss transformation and flaunted her journey on social media. She has also dedicated her time to inspiring her followers to achieve their desired physiques. Additionally, Lauren uses her Instagram to showcase her loving family, including her husband and children. She urged her TikTok followers to stay tuned, promising to drop more major bombshells soon.

How did 'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman meet her ex-husband?

'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman and John Scott Underwood met at Target. Lauren Walch reflected on the former couple's love story, revealing that she and her father were at Starbucks when Britani was grocery shopping at the nearby Target. As Britani kept glancing over, it caught John's attention.

Britani allegedly walked by Starbucks again, still glancing at the father-daughter duo. Lauren then revealed that, interestingly, Britani's car was parked next to theirs. It was there that John and Britani's love story began to blossom. John notably proposed Britani at Target the very next year after their meeting.

Lauren Walch reflects on 'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman and John's first meeting (TikTok/@lauren.walch1)

'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman accused her ex-husband of being controlling and demanding

'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman has recently sued John Scott Underwood claiming that he was controlling, manipulative, and demanded sex 'several times a day'. Britani filed a $2.5 Million lawsuit claiming that John inflicted "severe emotional distress" upon her throughout their six-and-a-half-year marriage. Britani also claimed that John used to dictate what she could wear or not including clothing, makeup, perfume, and other beauty products.

John also allegedly prohibited her from ever complaining about his sex demands and she had to "avert her eyes from any man in public." However, John has denied Britani's allegations, though he admitted to turning off both her and her daughter's phones. He wanted to profess her love for him, without reason after Britani ignored his calls and messages.

Britani Bateman and John Scott Underwood were married for around six years (Instagram/@britanibateman/Thread/@johnscottunderwood)

