How did Britani Bateman and Jared Osmond meet? 'RHOSLC' Season 5 newbie's beau kept their romance secret

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Britani Bateman has been married twice

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 star Britani Bateman and Jared Osmond have been in an on-and-off relationship for a few months. Britani and Jared share a close bond and seemingly met through mutual friends.

Britani has been married and divorced twice and has recently reflected on her romantic life. The Bravo show star explained that she met her boyfriend when her ex-husband began dating his ex-fiancee. The duo's friendship turned into a romance.

Britani has been highly attracted to Jared but he dished "red flag" vibes. The Bravo show star was apparently excited that he finally asked her to be his girlfriend and made things Instagram Official. However, Jared just shared the photo with Britani attending the Costco event. Additionally, he seemingly didn't want buzz and kept his relationship with Britani a secret calling her his "best friend".

Jared Osmond has seemingly kept his relationship with Britani Bateman quiet (Instagram/@britanibateman)

Who was 'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Britani Bateman's ex-husband?

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Britani Bateman has been married twice but she hasn't revealed her first husband's identity. However, Britani was married to her second husband John Scott Pace Underwood, and they share five kids. She met her real estate developer ex-husband in a grocery store.

In addition to her family life, Britani co-owns PURE Productions, a destination production services company, with her ex-husband. The Bravo star remains mum about her current relationship status.

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Britani Bateman has been married twice (@bravo)

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Britani Bateman regrets choosing her partner over kids

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Britani Bateman finds herself navigating a rocky relationship with her kids. She often shares photos with her daughters Olivia-Lou Bateman and Taylor-Renee Bateman, but they aren't extremely close. She has supposedly always given priority to her partners than her kids and the longest she's ever gone without a partner was just eight months.

The Bravo show star recently opened up about her regrets over the distance, admitting that she has often prioritized her romantic relationships over her children, which has created a gap between them. Britani didn't delve into further details but hinted that their relationship had been seriously strained.

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Britani Bateman (@bravo)

Catch the thrilling drama of 'RHOSLC' Season 5 on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.