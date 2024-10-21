'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman teases 'romance' in cringy video with now-blacklisted icon

'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman has officially parted ways with Jared Osmond

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Britani Bateman recently took to social media to reveal her relationship status in a video that's nothing short of cringe-worthy, yet utterly entertaining. The throwback clip features none other than filmmaker Mel Gibson, as the two share an overly enthusiastic hug that’s sure to raise a few eyebrows.

However, the real highlight of this social media spectacle is Britani's playful caption, adding an extra layer of fun to the post. In a delightfully cringe-worthy twist, she pretended to be in a relationship with Mel and wrote, "Say hello to my new boyfriend." The Bravo star fueled the rumors even more by adding, "His name starts with 'M' so he's mine. ❤️" However, Britani later clarified and claimed in the caption, "This is probably why I’m still single. 😂" Britani, who has been married twice, recently moved on from a toxic relationship with Jared Osmond.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britani Bateman (@britanibateman)

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Britani Batemanmakes shocking accusation against ex-husband

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Britani Bateman has filed a $2.5 million lawsuit against her ex-husband, John Scott Underwood, alleging sexual and emotional assault. In her bold claims, she described John as both manipulative and controlling.

Britani and John tied the knot in July 2016 but separated by March 2023, finalizing their divorce a few months later in October. Remarkably, she filed the lawsuit just days after their divorce was complete. Although they share no children, Britani has since moved on, navigating a rollercoaster of relationships that have unfolded on the show.

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Britani Bateman and John Scott Underwood were married for around six years (Instagram/@britanibateman/Thread/@

Why did Britani Bateman and Jared Osmond split?

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Britani Bateman was embroiled in the ups and downs of her tumultuous romance with Jared Osmond. The drama intensified when the show revealed the truth behind their recent split. Britani, clinging to a fantasy, believed Jared was head over heels for her, however, in reality, she was just one of many women vying for his attention, none of whom had ever solidified their relationship.

Lisa Barlow, ever the protective friend, stepped in to expose Jared's unfaithfulness. She revealed that he had been sending flirtatious messages to her Brow girl, shattering Britani's illusions and leaving her heartbroken. However, after mustering her strength, Britani made the bold decision to break free from Jared's grasp once and for all.

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Britani Bateman has previously dated famous singer Jared Osmond (Instagram/@britanibateman)

Who is Mel Gibson currently dating?

Actor and filmmaker Mel Gibson is enjoying a romance with writer and director Rosalind Ross, a relationship that began in 2014. Their journey began when Rosalind co-wrote a script for Mel's production company, sparking a connection that has since captured attention. The couple's significant age difference has often stirred controversy.

Mel, a father of nine from previous relationships, navigated his complex history before finding happiness with Rosalind. After a long marriage to Robyn Moore that lasted 29 years and welcomed seven children, he moved on with Russian songwriter Oksana Grigorieva before embarking on this new chapter with Rosalind.