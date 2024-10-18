'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman's 'controlling' ex-husband accused of abuse

'RHOSLC' Season 5 newbie Britani Bateman makes serious accusations against ex-husband John Scott Underwood

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: 'RHOSLC' Season 5 newbie Britani Bateman has been married twice and has been involved in a dramatic $2.5 million lawsuit with her ex-husband, John Scott Underwood. John has been the founder and real estate developer of The Starwood Group. He originally hails from Lehi and currently resides in Salt Lake City, Utah. He has also founded Heritage Capital.

However, Britani revealed the emotional turmoil she endured during their six-and-a-half-year marriage. In court documents obtained by DailyMail, she alleged that John's controlling nature caused her "severe emotional distress," dictating everything from her clothing to her makeup. Additionally, Britani has alleged that John expected her to engage in sexual relations whenever he demanded, often multiple times a day, and forbade her from expressing any discontent. To add to her confinement, she was compelled to avert her gaze from any man in public, living under a stifling code of silence and submission. He also controlled Britani's finances and prohibited her from having frequent contact with her children.

'RHOSLC' Season 5 newbie Britani Bateman was married to John Scott Underwood (Facebook/@1NationUnderwood)

John Scott Underwood declines Britani Bateman's claim in a countersuit

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Britani Bateman's ex-husband, John Scott Underwood, has fired back with a countersuit aimed at dismantling her accusations. He vehemently denies being abusive or manipulative, asserting that there was no strict set of rules governing their lives together. According to him, Britani had the freedom to come and go as she pleased and even had her own car. Addressing her financial claims, John insists he never acted to deprive Britani of anything.

However, he did acknowledge that he turned off both her and their daughter's phones, citing that despite professing her love, she had been ignoring his calls and messages without explanation. John further paints a portrait of Britani as self-absorbed and materialistic, accusing her of belittling him, displaying passive-aggressive behavior, and being constantly critical. The battle lines are drawn as both sides present their narratives in this unfolding saga.

John Scott Underwood declines Britani Bateman's claim (Thread/@itsjohnscott17)

Who is 'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman currently dating?

'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman is currently single and navigating her newly found fame. The reality star has recently parted ways from Jared Osmond and their dramatic romance was documented on the Bravo show. Their relationship was marked by ups and downs, yet Jared never fully committed, often labeling her as just a best friend rather than a romantic partner.

The drama intensified when Lisa Barlow stepped forward with shocking revelations about Jared's infidelity, claiming he had been sending flirty texts to her Brow girl. This betrayal added a layer of complexity to an already fraught situation, leaving Britani to reflect on what she truly wants in her next chapter.

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Britani Bateman is currently single (@bravo)

How many kids does Britani Bateman have?

'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman is a proud mother of five from past marriages and relationships. The reality star's Instagram is often graced with snapshots of her daughters, Olivia-Lou and Taylor-Renee. In March 2024, Olivia celebrated her milestone 19th birthday, while Taylor turned 23 just a month later in April.

Britani has been rumored to share her daughters with J. Michael Bateman, a talented producer and composer known for his work at Artist Point Productions and Party Crashers Entertainment. As for her other four children, the speculation hints that they may stem from John's previous relationships, adding an intriguing layer to Britani's family tapestry.