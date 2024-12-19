‘RHOSLC’ star Britani Bateman alleges financial abuse by ex-husband John Scott Underwood

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 star Britani Bateman has been in the middle of an explosive $2.5 million lawsuit battle with her ex-husband, John Scott Underwood. However, the latest court documents obtained by DailyMail have revealed more shocking details about the ex-couple. John is a business contractor, estate builder, and founder of PURE Production, a destination production company that focuses on global incentive trips.

Britani has claimed that John withdrew funds from their joint bank account without her knowledge or consent. In the court documents, the Bravo star accused John of "unauthorized expenditure of business funds on personal expenses, failure to add Britani to accounts related to the businesses of the parties, unauthorized draining of the account of the parties' business, and failure to operate the businesses consistent with the parties' historical manner." Additionally, John has reportedly failed to maintain the required 25-foot distance violating the Protective Order.

'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman and John Scott Underwood are co-business owners

'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman has been married to John Scott Underwood for around six years, during which they also formed a business partnership. The ex-couple had been co-owners of a real estate development company Starwood Group as well as an entertainment production company, Pure Productions. Britani and John also co-own a construction company, Millcreek Builders.

However, Britani has accused her ex-husband of abandoning their marital property, including the funds in their business account and marital stocks, without her consent. She has also accused John of intercepting her mail and causing a setback in her life insurance policy. Britani has previously claimed that her production company earned $150,000 every year before her marriage but John forced the reality star to give up on her career and sell the company.

Britani Bateman claims John Scott Underwood demanded sex 'several times a day'

'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman has sued her ex John Scott Underwood, alleging that he demanded sex from her multiple times a day. The reality star has claimed that she had endured "severe emotional distress" throughout her marriage to John. She also accused John of being "very controlling and abusive" during their relationship. Additionally, Britani alleged in the court documents that John required her "to submit to sexual intercourse on demand (sometimes several times a day) and prohibited her from ever complaining about it."

She was reportedly also restricted from maintaining regular contact with her children, family members, and friends, which has strained her relationships with those closest to her. Besides emotional abuse, Britani also accused John of financial abuse.

