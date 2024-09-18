Who is Meili Workman? ‘RHOSLC’ Season 5 newcomer opens up about postpartum depression struggles

'RHOSLC' Season 5 newcomer Meili Workman is a model by profession

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: Meili Workman is a fresh face joining the cast of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 which is scheduled to premiere on September 18, 2024, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Meili, a 37-year-old Taiwanese-American model, is a devoted mother of four children with her husband, Ty Workman. Currently balancing her modeling career and motherhood, she has openly discussed her experiences with postpartum depression.

In an Instagram post, Meili expressed the emotional and chaotic nature of being a new mother following the birth of her youngest child, Acre, while also highlighting the challenges of motherhood and the joy it brings to her life. "Acre turned 9 months a few days ago and I’m having a hard time coping with the fact that this will be the last 9 month old I’ll have. 😫 My heart wants my home and arms to be filled with babies forever. But my mind knows better," she wrote. The Bravo housewife further added, "I’m already maxed out on my mental health with the 4 I have at home. It’s kind of sucky knowing I’d have more kids if my brain and patience could handle it. I hear you “know” when you’re done. Did this ring true for you?"

Why did 'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Meili Workman move from California to Utah?

Back in the day, Meili Workman made the significant decision to move from California to Utah. Having spent her formative years in California, Meili was deeply rooted in the culture and lifestyle of the state. Growing up as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), she felt a strong connection to her faith and community.

This connection ultimately influenced her decision to move to Utah, a state known for its substantial LDS population and vibrant religious culture. Meili hoped that by immersing herself in this environment, she would find a deeper sense of belonging and purpose within her faith. However, as time went on, Meili gradually realized that the teachings and practices of the LDS church did not align with her values and convictions. Ultimately, her journey mirrored a broader exploration of identity and belief, prompting her to seek a different direction that resonated more authentically with her true self.

Who is 'RHOSLC' Season 5 newbie Meili Workman's husband?

Currently, 'RHOSLC' Season 5 newbie Meili Workman is happily married to her husband Ty Workman. The pair recently their 12th wedding anniversary in August 2024. To mark the special occasion, she shared a sweet post on her Instagram. "12 down, forever to go," she simply captioned the post.

Meili's husband. Ty is a commercial insurance agent by profession. Ty currently works at the CUI Insurance Agency which is located in Salt Lake City, Utah. His main job is to assist companies on how to keep their assets secure.

When does 'RHOSLC' Season 5 air?

