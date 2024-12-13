‘RHOSLC’ star Britani Bateman dishes on her current relationship with Jared Osmond

‘RHOSLC’ star Britani Bateman was previously married to John Scott Underwood

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Britani Bateman is sharing an update on her love life! Recently, Britani appeared on the latest episode of 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,' where she spilled the tea on her personal life, answering some juicy questions during her time on the popular talk show.

At one point, host Andy asked Britani if she was back together with her ex-boyfriend Jared Osmond. "I know this will change 10 times before the reunion airs," he jokingly told the Bravo housewife. In her response, Britani said, "We are not together. Is anyone shocked?" However, during the episode, she subtly revealed that she might be dating someone new by saying, "Someone else on my spreadsheet has caught my eye, and it's not another Osmond."

Why did Britani Bateman and Jared Osmond split?

During the premiere of 'RHOSLC' Season 5, the fans were introduced to Britani Bateman. The viewers got a closer look at her on-again and off-again relationship with her then-boyfriend Jared Osmond.

While appearing on 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City After Show', filmed in September 2024, Britani opened up about her breakup with Jared. "Again, I found shady stuff going on behind my back and I broke up with him," she said. "What was it this time? He was on a dating app and wouldn't show me his phone," she further added. At that point, she referred to Jared as a "flirt king" and "player."

'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman was introduced in Season 5 (Bravo)

'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman reveals she's broken up with Jared Osmond nearly '16 times'

In the past, Britani Bateman, one of the housewives featured on 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 has discussed her relationship with Jared Osmund in detail. In an interview, she revealed that the couple had broken up approximately 16 times.

"Jared and I have been dating eight months, and we've broken up 16 times, I want to say. A lot. I feel like I'm on this hamster wheel of dating other people, breaking up, and getting back together. It's like, 'Ugh, I'm a crazy person,' but there's just something about him. Mm, he's yummy," she said.

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Britani Bateman (Bravo)

What does Jared Osmond do for a living?

For the unversed, Jared Osmond is a musician who comes from a renowned musical family. Britani Bateman's now-ex Jared is the nephew of Donny Osmond and Marie Osmond. His father Virl Osmond was a part of the musical group The Osmond Brothers.

Now and then, Jared tries to keep his fans updated about his new projects via his social media handles. At the time of writing, he has more than 4k followers on Instagram. Apart from this, he also has some expertise in the real estate industry.