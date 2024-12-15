'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman gets real about strained relationship with her daughters

'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman has been working to repair her relationship with her daughters

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 newbie Britani Bateman recently opened up about the challenges in her relationship with her daughters. She revealed that she shared two daughters from her first marriage, but they had distanced themselves after she married her second husband, John Scott Underwood.

Britani avoided sharing more details, however, she revealed that she has made progress with her one daughter, Olivia Bateman. She expressed her excitement about spending time with her daughters and hoped for an improved relationship moving forward. She shared the news with her co-stars in her classic announcement but failed to receive the response that she was expecting. However, Britani and Olivia have seemingly made progress in their mother-daughter relationship, continuing to work through their challenges and growing closer along the way. The Bravo show star often shares photos of her outing with Olivia, hinting that her daughter has forgiven her for past mistakes.

'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman often shares photos of her outing with her daughter Olivia (Instagram/@britanibateman)

Why did Britani Bateman's daughters talk to her?

'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman has yet to reveal the real reason and the details of why her daughters didn't talk to her for years, but she hinted that her second marriage was the major reason. She reportedly distanced herself from her children for her relationships and later prioritized her second husband over her daughter.

Britani has filed a lawsuit against John Scott Underwood and accused him of being 'controlling' and 'manipulative'. She has also revealed that John once turned off her daughter's phone because she hadn't answered his call. Being a Mormon, Britani backed John at every step ditching her daughter which seemed to be a major cause of their strained relationship.

'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman has yet to reveal why her daughters stopped speaking to her for years (Instagram/@britanibateman)

'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman's stepdaughter admitted to never liking her

'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman's stepdaughter, Lauren Walch, has recently come forward to reflect on their relationship dynamic. In a TikTok video, she revealed that they never liked each other but made an effort to remain civil for John Scott Underwood. She also mentioned that she excluded Britani from her wedding, and in response, the Bravo star sought revenge.

Lauren claimed that things were done "passive-aggressively," such as being "intentionally left out of family dinners." She further recalled, "I'll never forget the time me and my husband were left out of the family photo." Lauren revealed that there was a family photo including every single member, which she found out through Britani's Instagram post.

'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman's stepdaughter admitted to never liking her (TikTok/@lauren.walch1)

Catch the thrilling drama of 'RHOSLC' Season 5 on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.