How much does Bronwyn Newport's heart-shaped coat cost? 'RHOSLC' Season 5 star dons limited edition Saint Laurent fur

'RHOSLC' Season 5 newbie Bronwyn Newport stuns co-stars with her Saint Laurent ensemble

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: The 'Real Housewives' of Salt Lake City' Season 5 premiered with Lisa Barlow's lavish snowflake party with her co-stars and close friends. However, Bravo show newbie Bronwyn Newport made a fashionable entrance at Lisa's party in a red heart-shaped furry jacket.

The reality star revealed that her Saint Laurent fox fur heart-shaped cape cost $15,000. The fur coat was from Saint Laurent's ready-to-wear fall/winter 2016/17 collection by designer Hedi Slimane. The design was inspired by the iconic heart shape motif of the House, in bright red mink fur. Bronwyn also revealed that the one-of-a-kind coat has just three pieces in the world.

The Bravo show star also claimed that one of the capes is owned by her, another one is in the museum, and pop sensation, Rihanna owned the third piece. Rihanna was notably spotted wearing the coat quite a few times. However, Bronwyn forgot to mention that more A-list celebrities including, Kendall Jenner, Anna Dello Russo, and Cara Delavigne, have been spotted wearing the heart-shaped coat.

Lisa Barlow's friend Bronwyn Newport has an 'over-the-top' wardrobe

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Lisa Barlow introduced her close friend Bronwyn Newport as "everything you could want in a friend, she's funny, she's witty, she's got the best wardrobe." However, Lisa's claims were unmistakably showcased on Bronwyn's social media, where her vibrant wardrobe takes center stage. Despite her apparent aversion to colors, Bronwyn consistently dazzles with her glamorous and vividly bold outfits.

She has impeccable taste and a trend-setting fashion sense and channels the outrageous as well as fabulous couture style. The Bravo show newbie instantly became the talk of the town with her entrance in a jaw-dropping Saint Laurent ensemble, but Lisa wasn’t exactly on board, dubbing her look as "over-the-top." Bronwyn thrives on the extravagance, delighting in runway-worthy outfits that turn heads and spark conversations.

What is 'RHOSLC' Season 5 newbie Bronwyn Newport's net worth?

'RHOSLC' Season 5 newbie Bronwyn Newport is a successful Broadway producer and influential fashion blogger with an estimated net worth of more than $1 million. Bronwyn currently works as a producer for Alexandra Billings's autobiographical musical S/He & Me.

The Bravo show newbie is also working for Park City & Television. She joined the station in 2017 and created videos including, Transition Your Closet and Create Best 'Game Day' Outfits. Beyond her creative ventures, Bronwyn is a passionate liberal activist and uses her platform to champion progressive causes and drive social justice. She is dedicated to philanthropy, actively championing multiple charitable organizations and community projects that align with her values.

Is 'RHOSLC' Season 5 newbie Bronwyn Newport a US citizen?

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Bronwyn Newport is not American but has recently earned US citizenship. She is originally from Brazil and moved to the US when she was just a year old. She then moved to Europe during her elementary school. She later gave up her Brazilian citizenship and applied to become a US citizen but her idea was pushed during the Covid lockdown. However, Bronwyn finally bagged citizenship in August 2024 after going through a lengthy process.

She passed the test and took an oath to become a US citizen. Additionally, she would get to vote for the very first time this year. Bronwyn is excited about her new start and claimed, "It will be an honor and responsibility I take so seriously and for years I have been working with organizations that help others be registered and educated to vote themselves."

Catch the new episodes of 'RHOSLC' Season 5 on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.