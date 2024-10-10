'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport faces fashion disaster in outfit that will make you cringe

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport made her debut in a striking red heart-shaped fur coat by Saint Laurent

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 star Bronwyn Newport made her Bravo show debut in style with Saint Laurent's one-of-a-kind red heart-shaped fur coat worth $15,000. Bronwyn's chic style quickly won fans over, but her most recent fashion choice was a complete flop.

Whitney Rose organized an exciting drag show and invited her co-stars, including the ever-bold Bronwyn. Eager to make a statement, Bronwyn picks a playful hotdog outfit from the Couture's Moschino Resort Collection Spring 2022. The costume featured a vibrant bun design, complete with a quirky mustard cap perched on her head.

While the intention was clearly to embrace fun and creativity, the outfit quickly veered into the realm of the ridiculous. Bronwyn stepped out with confidence, aiming to own her unique look, but despite her spirited effort, the ensemble ended up as a memorable fashion faux pas.

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Bronwyn Newport dons a disastrous outfit (@bravo)

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport defends her fashion failure

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport anticipated the controversy her hotdog outfit would ignite and took to social media to defend her bold fashion statement. The reality star shared a clip from the show and claimed, "Costume!?! Nah, we're all born naked and the rest is drag right @rupaulofficial?!?"

However, this was the second time she wore the outfit as she shared in 2022, "Some of you will think this is the worst thing I could ever wear!! But I'll be frank... I think it's bun-believably barbe-cute!" She called the outfit a real Oscar winner and claimed that she loved it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bronwyn Newport (@bronwynnewport)

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport addresses her cosmetic procedure

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport's daring fashion wasn't the only thing that stole the spotlight in the latest episode of the Bravo show. The reality star candidly addressed her cosmetic procedures, giving fans a glimpse behind the scenes.

Bronwyn revealed that she has had three nose jobs. Although the reality star skipped sharing further details, she has documented her past rhinoplasties on her social media. She was left disappointed with the results of the first procedure as her nose looked long and droopy which led to another nose job.

RHOSLC' Season 5 newbie Bronwyn Newport had three nose jobs (@bravo)

Catch the thrilling drama of 'RHOSLC' Season 5 on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.