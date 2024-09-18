Why did Mary Cosby kick Meredith Marks out of her house? ‘RHOSLC’ trailer drops most explosive fight of Season 5

Meredith Marks and Mary Cosby’s friendship turned icy with new season arrival of ‘RHOSLC’

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: In the explosive trailer for Season 5 of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' (RHOSLC), Mary Cosby sends Meredith Marks packing from her house in a screaming, argumentative fight at a ‘Breakfast at Tiffany's’ themed brunch. What started to be a friendly gathering suddenly escalated into one of the biggest fights this season. Within the fight, Mary refers to Meredith as "a sneaky little, snarky little something," showing her anger towards her one-time friend. Clad in garb similar to Audrey Hepburn's, Meredith takes an immediate defense, telling Mary to "leave her alone." Still upset, Mary yells, "Get out of my house!" and sends Meredith running to collect her things and make an exit.

Later in the trailer, tension continues between the two, as Mary even accuses Meredith of playing the victim. As Mary tells her, "You're not always the victim," Meredith shoots back, "No, I am not. You used me for three years. I got the memo." The trailer teases a huge falling out between the former friends. Meredith was the only cast member who remained in contact with Mary after she exited the show in Season 3. That shocking moment shows just how far their once-close friendship has deteriorated and one of the most explosive confrontations to hit 'RHOSLC’.

Meredith Marks says she’s ‘confused’ why Mary Cosby started to fight with her on ‘RHOSLC’

Meredith Marks has gotten candid about how confused she remains over the sudden fallout that went down between her and Mary Cosby on 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' (RHOSLC). The two had been friends for many years, and their friendship remained strong even as Mary had many issues with most other RHOSLC cast members. That is, until Season 5 went down, and Meredith still has no idea why.

In an interview with Decider, Meredith explained, "I, at this point, am very confused what the conflict between Mary and I was about." She added that Mary seemed to come after her "out of nowhere for no real reason." Meredith is hurt even more because she included Mary when she wasn't on the show. "I still invited her to all of my events, and I still included her and reached out and checked in, and nobody else did," Meredith shared.

Now she feels "used" by Mary and is still waiting for answers about what went wrong in their friendship. As the season unfolds, audiences are holding their breath as they wait to learn what happened that caused the two former friends to act out of character.

Mary Cosby in ‘RHOSLC’ (Youtube/@bravo)

Mary Cosby accused Meredith Marks of always playing ‘victim’ in RHOSLC Season 5

It all goes down in the Season 5 trailer for 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'(RHOSLC). Former besties Mary Cosby and Meredith Marks are at war, and Mary doesn't hesitate to call out Meredith for always playing the "victim" card. In the trailer, an intense Mary tells Meredith, "You're not always the victim," and Meredith shoots back with, "No, I am not."

This is part of a bigger fallout because Meredith felt blindsided by the sudden shift in their friendship. In an interview, Meredith said, "I don't really know what the problem is. When someone starts coming at me, there should be a reason."

It escalates into a full-blown argument mode when Meredith accuses Mary of using her for three years. Mary responds by asking Meredith to leave her house. It was a friendship that did seem quite strong but has ended. The feud promises to be one of the most explosive moments of Season 5.