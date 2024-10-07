Stacey Rusch's ex-husband is the man behind US success of one of the world's most famous car brands

POTOMAC, MARYLAND: The 'Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 9 newbie Stacey Rusch's now ex-husband, Thiemo Rusch, is senior vice president of sales operations for Audi of America. He has been crowing the position since July 1, 2020. He works in retail operations and dealer network development departments.

He also operates regional offices including, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Woodcliff Lake. According to his LinkedIn, he went to Wolfgang Ernst Gymnasium Buedingen. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from the Berufsakademie of Mannheim, Germany. Additionally, he was named Automotive News Rising Star in 2016.

Thiemo has majorly contributed to the success of Audi, especially in the marketing and operations department. He has led approximately 40 colleagues. The increasingly competitive market and supply chain challenges didn't divert Thiemo from its ultimate goals.

How did 'RHOP' stars Stacey Rusch and Thiemo Rusch meet?

'RHOP' Season 9 star Stacey Rusch met her husband, Thiemo Rusch, on a flight from Miami, Florida, where they experienced an instant connection. Since then, they have enjoyed a whirlwind romance while exploring various parts of the world together. The couple tied the knot on September 21, 2007, and would have been celebrating their 17th wedding anniversary.

Unfortunately, Stacey and Thiemo parted ways from each other but have yet to make the official announcement. Stacey has teased her split on social media as she has wiped off all her posts with Thiemo. Additionally, she has reflected on her separation in the premiere episode of the Bravo show the viewers could expect her to share more information in the upcoming episodes.

'RHOP' stars Stacey Rusch and Thiemo Rusch co-parent their daughter Arabella

'RHOP' stars Stacey Rusch and Thiemo Rusch welcomed their daughter Arabella in December 2015, and she means everything to them. After their separation, the couple has been prioritizing co-parenting. Stacey has emphasized the significance of raising Arabella while ensuring she stays connected to her Black and German heritage.

In her blog, Stacey claimed that she and Thiemo made sure that their daughter knew both English and German. Arabella enjoys spending time with her father and has recently gone to see dolphins during her spring break. Additionally, Stacey ensured to recognize Thiemo's efforts on Father's Day and shared, "Happy, confident, grateful daughters come from strong, encouraging, loving fathers💕."

