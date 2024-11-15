'RHONY' stars receive backlash over controversial pregnancy prank

While the rest of the cast played along, 'RHONY' fans did not take the prank gracefully

A recent episode of 'RHONY' got pretty shady, as a particularly prickly prank from Erin Lichy and Rebecca Minkoff intensified the tension. The basis of the joke revolves around a rumor that Rebecca is pregnant. Erin did a great job of spreading a rumor that Rebecca was quietly pregnant with someone else's child, but such a rumor shocked the rest of the group into a confused silence. This is because when the prank turned out to be false, the whole scenario felt a betrayal both to the cast and to the audience.

At first, the other women were swept into the drama, as some of them appeared to really care about Rebecca. As people now know, Erin and Rebecca planned this grand scam for their own entertainment.

The aftermath of the prank unveiled cracks within the group, especially between Brynn, Erin, and the other members. Jenna Lyons was pretty uncomfortable with the whole situation, showing that not everyone in the group viewed it as funny or was involved in it.

Andy Cohen slams the pregnancy prank, says he ‘didn’t like it’

Andy Cohen recently came out and showed his disapproval of the pregnancy prank that aired on RHONY. The host of 'Watch What Happens Live' refused to be coy about his feelings, declaring, "I'm not a fan of a prank, I've got to be honest."



Jeff Lewis, who was a guest on the show along with Cohen, was quick to point out that the stunt was "a bad move" and called it "self-producing."

Jenna Lyons was the only ‘RHONY’ star uncomfortable with the pregnancy prank

Only Jenna Lyons appeared really upset by the pregnancy scam. The entire cast - Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield, among others - had been instantly pulled into the melodrama.



While all the other cast members went along, even laughing or caught up in the ensuing drama, Jenna was having none of it. She looked visibly uncomfortable with the joke as if she did not find it funny herself.



Will the ‘RHONY’ reboot get canceled?

Now, the 'RHONY' reboot is receiving intense scrutiny after airing the controversial pregnancy prank in its latest episode. The authenticity of the actors themselves and the very poor execution of the prank have raised many questions about whether this reboot will be able to bounce back from the damage caused. Whether it can reconnect viewers with the essence of what made the show such a beloved part of the 'Real Housewives' franchise remains unclear.

