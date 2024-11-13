Is Ubah Hassan OK? 'RHONY' star's health issues leave her in agony

'RHONY' star Ubah Hassan has candidly spoken about her painful periods

Ubah Hassan is opening up about her health issues! During the seventh episode of 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season 15, Ubah talked about experiencing immense pain, which prompted her to seek assistance from a medical professional.

During a shopping spree, the talented model confided in her friend Stacey about the advice she had received from others, who suggested that her pain might be the result of aging. However, Ubah wanted to take doctor's help to find out the root cause of her pain.

"Like I'm in bed," Uba said, pointing to her stomach and going on to describe the pain as "excruciating." For those of you wondering, Ubah revealed that she has been struggling with “very painful” periods.

Ubah Hassan is a popular figure from 'RHONY' (Instagram/@ubah)

'RHONY' star Ubah Hassan sheds light on 'her painful periods'

While having a chat with the producers of 'The Real Housewives of New York City', Ubah Hassan recalled a specific incident that left her feeling profoundly uncomfortable.

“Once, I was in a cab, I had to call a friend to stay on the phone with me before I got home, ’cause then I’m gonna pass out. Something’s wrong, but this painful period, it concerns me ’cause it has to do with old age," she shared.

Then, the Bravo housewife shared her concerns about the pain as she wants to conceive a baby with her boyfriend Oliver Dachsel who is a German investment banker by profession. “I’m not gonna lie, I’m losing a little sleep. And only because I want a baby with Oliver so bad," she shared in a private confessional.

In September after filming had wrapped, Ubah paid a visit to Bravo HQ and mentioned that she and her beau hadn't begun trying for a baby yet, although she felt anxious about the delay.

"You know, it's very scary because I have young friends younger than me and they're having a lot of fertility problems. Every dinner conversation with girls is usually about, 'I've been trying for two years,' and I'm like, 'Oh, my God. You're like five years younger than me,'" she explained.

Ubah Hassan talks about her painful periods (Instagram/@ubah)

'RHONY' star Ubah Hassan thinks about moving in with boyfriend Oliver Dachsel

While looking for art pieces at the Jonathan Adler store in Manhattan, Ubah Hassan told her friend Stacey that she wanted to add some color to her boyfriend Oliver’s home located in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Ubah has been hesitant about moving in with Oliver. “Oliver and I are talking about me moving to Greenwich. The thing is, I want to keep my apartment in New York," she admitted in the same episode.

The UBAH HOT hot sauce founder stated that she doesn't want to live in Connecticut “full-time,” particularly since Oliver rarely spends time at their home. Ubah feels New York City is an important part of her identity.

“I don’t want to rush anything. I’m not a person who rushes things out, and I think that’s why it’s stressing me because Oliver already got a room for me to paint; big, huge canvas. And painting and everything, and I have a whole room for me to paint in Greenwich," Ubah told Sai De Silva.

'RHONY' star Ubah Hassan and her boyfriend Oliver Dachsel (Instagram/@ubah)

'RHONY' Season 15 airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.