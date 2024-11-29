'RHOC' star Alexis Bellino stirs the pot with jaw-dropping revelation on John Janssen's spending

Alexis Bellino is determined to have the final word in the ongoing feud between John Janssen and his ex Shannon Beador. On Thursday, November 28, the 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star posted a detailed spreadsheet showing the exact amount John spent on Shannon during their relationship, including a $75K loan for her facelift. The ex-couple has repeatedly argued over who funded whose lifestyle while they were together.

However, it appears John is ready to set the record straight. According to Alexis's Instagram post, John gave Shannon up to $455,000 to support her lifestyle. In her caption, Alexis wrote, "I'm so proud of John, and the strength and vulnerability it took to finally share the truth." She added that the Season 18 finale pushed him "into a corner," prompting him to speak out. Alexis also hinted at the existence of damaging videotapes John has of Shannon, a detail she had first mentioned earlier in the season. She explained that she shared this information in confidence, never expecting it to be "twisted and used against him." The spreadsheet, which covers the years 2019 to 2023, shows a total of $380,000 before the $75,000 loan is added, bringing the total to just over $455,000. "The summary spreadsheet was backed up by all bank statements, credit cards, and calendar," Alexis noted in her post. “They were all brought to the interview with Brice and also the reunion.”

John Janssen slams 'RHOC' star Shannon Beador’s claim that she 'paid for everything'

John Janssen set the record straight regarding Shannon Beador’s repeated claim that she “paid for everything” during their relationship in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "People think that I am a broke loser who was living off of Shannon and actually, I’m a successful business owner of multiple businesses,” the entrepreneur explained.

He added, “I built those businesses while raising three kids by myself and have lived a very active, wonderful life. I’ve never taken a dime from Shannon and never needed to. It’s a very different story than what people think.” Directly addressing the 'RHOC' star's claim that she “paid for everything,” John firmly stated, “It’s so not true.”

How Alexis Bellino feels about John Janssen and Shannon Beador settling the $75K lawsuit

Alexis is "relieved" that John and Shannon have settled the $75K lawsuit according to Page Six. “She never wanted this situation with Shannon and John to come between them, and she’s glad they can now close this chapter and put it in the past,” the source added. The source added that all Bellino “ever wanted was to move forward,” especially as she and John plan their upcoming wedding.

'RHOC' star Alexis Bellino and John Janssen spend Thanksgiving together

'RHOC' star Alexis recently shared a glimpse of her Thanksgiving celebration with her and John Janssen's blended family. She posted a photo with John and their children, captioning it, “HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO YOURS FROM OUR MODERN DAY BRADY BUNCH.”

The couple is excited about their future together, with John sharing, “This is the best part of my life. I have literally never been happier. Lex and I were so meant for each other. We’re never apart. Zero hiccups; it was meant to be,” during his interview with Entertainment Tonight.