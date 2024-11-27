'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemsley's husband is moving on and she can't seem to handle it

'RHOBH' star Paul 'PK' Kemsley jokes about embracing his "single PK" persona

In the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 14, Episode 2, a different side of Dorit Kemsley's husband, Paul 'PK' Kemsley came into the spotlight. The soon-to-be ex-husband appeared to have fully embraced his "single PK" persona, frequently joking about his new chapter in life. Meanwhile, Dorit is still struggling to come to terms with their separation and finds it "hurtful" that PK seems to have moved on so quickly after their split was announced.

During a tense conversation, Paul admitted that he didn’t always like Dorit in certain situations, leaving her speechless. He also pointed out that while he gave up alcohol at her request, Dorit hasn't made any changes since their marriage, and now focuses solely on work instead of going out.

These comments made Dorit realize that reconciliation may be far from possible at this point, something she hadn’t fully grasped before. While PK’s words were tough to hear, it appeared he was trying to set boundaries for their newly estranged relationship. If Dorit hopes to maintain a cordial relationship with him post-divorce, she may need to respect these boundaries.

Dorit Kemsley's husband Paul 'PK' Kemsley has embraced his single era (@doritkemsley/Instagram)

How Dorit and Paul 'PK' Kemsley are navigating their separation

While Dorit and PK may be on different pages when it comes to their separation, they appear to be maintaining a positive co-parenting relationship for the sake of their children, Jagger and Phoenix. “We can be doing things as a family. We’re not in a toxic place,” Dorit shared with Kathy Hilton during 'RHOBH' Season 14 premiere. Recently, the family of four celebrated Halloween together as they dressed up as the Flintstones for a "special" moment.

Dorit Kemsley and her estranged husband Paul 'PK' Kemsley have a positive co-parenting relationship (Instagram/@doritkemsley)

Are Dorit and Paul 'PK' Kemsley looking to reconcile?

When asked about the possibility of reconciliation between 'RHOBH' star Dorit and PK, Dorit revealed to People, “We are not talking about reconciliation. We’re not in that part.” She added, “I think that there’s a lot of work to do, absolutely. The kids come first and co-parenting is of the utmost importance to both of us. I think that the only way for us to do that and to do it well is for us to remain amicable and friends.” She emphasized that their children are their top priority.

'RHOBH' couple Dorit and Paul Kemsley are not talking about reconciliation (Instagram/@doritkemsley)

Are Dorit and Paul 'PK' Kemsley still living together after their separation?

'RHOBH' star Dorit and PK are no longer living together. According to Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards, rumors suggest that PK is staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Interestingly, the couple has not yet shared the details of their separation with their children. While Dorit takes the kids to visit PK on weekends, it seems she has told them that he is away for work.

Dorit and Paul 'PK' Kemsley have not told their children about their separation (Instagram/@doritkemsley)

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 14 premiered on November 19 on Bravo.