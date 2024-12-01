'RHOBH’ star Dorit Kemsley struggles as separation from Paul 'PK' Kemsley takes its toll

'RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley often brings up PK in conversations, suggesting that she isn’t fully over him

Things have been difficult for Dorit Kemsley since her separation from Paul 'PK' Kemsley. While Dorit continues to project her “unstoppable” era on the new season of 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', it’s clear she’s still hurting. Despite attempts to focus on herself, she often brings up PK, even when he’s not the topic of conversation, highlighting that she’s still grappling with their marriage issues, particularly his struggles with alcoholism.

Her constant mention of their separation suggests that Dorit isn’t fully over him. Additionally, her noticeable weight loss raises concerns about her physical health, potentially reflecting the emotional toll of the divorce. After spending years hoping PK would get sober, Dorit’s shock at his departure seems to have left her emotionally drained. Some speculate she might be building a public case for future custody battles, but there’s no denying she’s going through a difficult time and coping with deep trauma.

Dorit Kemsley channels her “unstoppable” era on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 14 (@bravotv)

'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemsley reveals surprising details about her iconic smoking moment

Dorit's smoking moment in her car during the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 14 premiere quickly went viral. Taking note of the iconic scene, during the November 19 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked, “Was that the first time we’ve seen you smoking on this show?” to which Dorit confirmed, “Yeah.” The conversation led to Dorit revealing a surprising detail behind the moment. "You know what? I was actually being chased by paparazzi," she admitted. "Yeah, so, I was like, 'Oh, my God. Oh, my God.' You couldn't tell that.

'RHOBH' stars PK and Dorit Kemsley separated after 9 years of marriage (Instagram/@doritkemsley)

Can Dorit Kemsley and Paul 'PK' Kemsley reconcile?

Dorit opened up about her separation from PK in a candid interview with People. She acknowledged his struggles with alcoholism and emphasized that, for now, reconciliation is not on the table.

“We are not talking about reconciliation,” Dorit said. “We're not in that part. I think that there's a lot of work to do, absolutely. The kids come first and co-parenting is of the utmost importance to both of us, and I think that the only way for us to do that and to do it well is for us to remain amicable and friends. That's always my first choice. Now with PK, sometimes he can choose whether or not we're going to stay in that space, so we're navigating it," she added.

Dorit Kemsley and Paul 'PK' Kemsley do not have plans of reconciliation (Instagram/@doritkemsley)

Dorit Kemsley and Paul 'PK' Kemsley haven't told their kids about the separation

Divorce is not yet a conversation for Dorit and PK. During her Watch What Happens Live appearance, Dorit shared that their children have not been told about their separation. While the children visit PK on weekends, they are unaware of the reasons behind their parents living apart.

“As long as PK and I are friendly and things are pretty normal for them, they’re OK,” Dorit explained. She added that they’re waiting for concrete answers before addressing the situation with their children, but she’s open to answering any questions they may have.

Dorit Kemsley and Paul 'PK' Kemsley separated in May 2024 (Instagram/@doritkemsley)

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 14 airs every Tuesday at 9 ET on Bravo.